To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 514

February 23rd, 2022





ECONOMIC KEY FIGURES FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S Q3 2021/22



The Q3, 2021/22 of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements year to date (YTD) for Q3 (the first 9 months) of 2021/22.

The Q3 result of the fiscal year 2021/22 has exceeded the expectations under difficult market conditions.

Highlights

The revenue for YTD Q3 2021/22 amounted to DKK 112,9 million (2020/21: DKK 104,2 million).

The process of strengthening earnings by streamlining and consolidating production and supply chain at the subsidiary in Slovakia is following the outlined plan and is close to being finalized.

EBITDA for the period was DKK 19,1 million (2020/21: DKK 9,9 million.)

Profit before tax for the period was DKK 12,6 million (2020/21: a loss of DKK -2,1 million.)

Guidance for the full year 2021/22

The Board of Directors and Executive Management have reviewed the guidance for 2021/22. For the fiscal year 2021/22, the Group revenue is now expected to be at the DKK 145 million level (previous guidance DKK 135-145 million level), while EBITDA is expected at the DKK 23 million level (previous guidance DKK 23 million level). The profit before tax is expected at the DKK 14 million level (previous guidance DKK 12 million level).

Sale of Selandia Park

As highlighted in the annual report 2020/21, the Board of Directors decided to initiate a sales process for the investment properties in Selandia Park. Further information will be provided when available. The potential sale of Selandia Park is not included in the guidance.



For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03