Traction Battery Global Market Report 2022

, HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Mutlu Incorporated, Sunlight, C&D Technologies Inc., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc. and Sebang Global.



The global traction battery market is expected to grow from $27.61 billion in 2021 to $31.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $52.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%.



The traction battery market consists of sales of traction batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of rechargeable battery used to power the electric motor in a hybrid electric vehicle or battery electric vehicle.The traction battery is an assembly of accumulators that consists of the storage of energy used to power the traction motor.



The design of a traction battery standard is crucial for ensuring extended and trouble-free service life.



The main types of products in traction batteries are lead acid-based, Li-ion-based, nickel-based, and others.The Li-ion base battery consists of lithium-ion as a component.



These are used in industrial trucks originally designed to be powered by lead-acid batteries. These have different capacities that include less than 100 AH, 100 – 200 AH, 200 – 300 AH; 300 – 400 AH, 400 AH, and above and are used in various applications such as an electrical vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), industrial, forklift, mechanical handling equipment, others.



North America was the largest region in the traction battery market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the traction battery market going forward.Electric vehicles are environmentally friendly vehicles that are powered on electric power.



The electric vehicle uses traction batteries to power the electric motor of the battery electric vehicle.For instance, according to International Energy Agency, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, in the year 2020, the global electric car stock reached 10 million, a 43% increase over 2019.



Also, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), EVs are expected to hit 10% of global passenger vehicle sales by 2025, rising to 28% in 2030 and 58% in 2040 Therefore, the rising demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the traction battery market.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the traction battery market.Major companies operating in the traction battery sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to provide cost-effective batteries and strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2019, Ecovolta, a Switzerland-based battery system manufacturer has launched evoTractionBattery based on Li-ion technology.The new evoTractionBattery can replace lead-acid batteries due to the standardized lithium-ion solution, cutting the costs per charge cycle by up to 50%.



These batteries can be monitored individually via the cloud, making it simple to verify battery data and manage to charge remotely.



In August 2021, Concentric LLC, a US-based leader in DC power management for the material handling and critical power industries acquired Stangco Industrial Equipment Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Concentric expects to extend its footprint, particularly its Forklift (Motive) Power presence, across southern California and the west coast market. The acquisition further reinforces Concentric’s ambition to create the only nationwide service organization capable of providing consistency for material handling customers from coast to coast. Stangco Industrial Equipment Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of traction batteries, industrial equipment batteries, forklift, GSE, an ice rink, and sweeper batteries.



The countries covered in the traction battery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





