Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022

The global fire protection materials for the construction market is expected to grow from $3.81 billion in 2021 to $4.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The fire protection materials for the construction market consist of sales of fire protection materials by entities (organization, partnership, sole-traders) that are used to protect the construction sites from fire and other safety situations.Fire-resistant building materials are any materials that resist fire and do not melt for a long time, that is, they can withstand heat long enough for the residents of the structure to safely leave the premises.



Fire protection materials include concrete, reinforcement steel, gypsum, cast iron, bricks, asbestos cement, timber, stone, glass, among others.



The main types of fire protection materials for construction are coatings, mortar, sealants and fillers, sheets or boards, spray, preformed devices, putty, cast-in devices, and others.Mortar is a substance used to fill the gaps between bricks and blocks in masonry construction.



It’s a sand, cement, or lime paste that’s applied as a paste and hardens.Clay, cement, lime, and sand are naturally fire and heat-resistant materials.



It is used in structural, compartmentation, opening protection, fire-stopping materials and implemented in various sectors such as commercial, industrial, residential, others.



North America was the largest region in the fire protection materials for construction market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing regulations on the mandatory use of fire safety materials are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of fire protection materials for the construction market.Fire safety standards generally aim to reduce the fire-response of products and materials used in various living environments, such as domestic dwellings, household equipment, furnishings and electronics, buildings, and various modes of transportation.



Globally, fire safety standards aim to prevent fires from starting by establishing performance-based norms that, if followed, will improve the fire safety of materials and products.For instance, in March 2020, to improve fire safety in buildings in England and Wales, the Home Office introduced the new Fire Safety Bill.



The Fire Safety Act 2021 has passed through the parliamentary process and is implemented as a law in the country. Thus, the growing regulation on the use of fire safety materials will support the further growth of the market.



Key manufacturers in the fire materials for construction market are constantly focusing on cutting-edge research and technological advancements to create improved fire protection materials that can withstand fire for a longer period and emit less smoke when burned.For instance, in September 2020, CIN, a Portugal-based company developed two new products C-THERM S110 and C-THERM S111 FD, to protect steel structures from fire.



C-THERM S110 and C-THERM S111 FD stand out for their long fire resistance times, which protect structures for up to 150 minutes. The technology in the C-THERM range improves structure safety by delaying the time of collapse in the event of a fire, protecting lives and material goods.



In October 2020, API Group Inc., a US-based service provider of specialty, safety, and industrial services acquired SK FireSafety Group for $200 million. This acquisition will help the API Group Inc safety services and specialty services divisions grow and expand geographically. SK FireSafety Group B.V. is a Netherlands-based company that provides fire protection products for businesses.



The countries covered in the fire protection materials For construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





