Islandsbanki hf.: Upcoming covered bond auction 2 March

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Wednesday 2 March 2022.

The new series ISB CBF 27 will be offered to investors.

ISB CBF 27 is a floating rate covered bond series maturing on 10 May 2027. The offering on ISB CBF 27 will be a Dutch auction, all bonds will be sold at the highest accepted spread on 1-month REIBOR.

Expected settlement date is 10 March 2022.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 2 March 2022.