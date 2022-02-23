APAC Bioactive Ingredients Industry to 2031 - Featuring Aijnomoto, BASF and Cargill Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Bioactive Ingredients Market 2021-2031 by Product (Fibers, Amino Acids & Proteins, Probiotics, Omega3, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Plant Extracts, Minerals), Source (Plant, Animal, Microbal), Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific bioactive ingredients market will grow by 7.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $188.3 billion over 2022-2031 owing to the rise in lifestyle diseases and malnutrition, growing health consciousness among the consumers, increasing health care expenses, rising per capita income and urbanization, and continuous product innovation and ongoing R&D.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific bioactive ingredients market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific bioactive ingredients market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Source, Application, and Country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate

3.3 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Peptides

3.4 Probiotics and Prebiotics

3.5 Omega3 Fatty Acids

3.6 Vitamins

3.7 Carotenoids and Antioxidants

3.8 Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

3.9 Minerals

3.10 Other Products



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Plant-based Products

4.3 Animal-based Products

4.4 Microbal-based Products



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Dietary Supplements

5.3 Food and Beverages

5.4 Animal Nutrition

5.5 Personal and Beauty Care

5.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.7 Other Applications



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Australia

6.5 India

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Corbion N.V.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredia SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lesaffre

Mazza Innovation Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation

