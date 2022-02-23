North America 4K Medical Imaging Market (2021 to 2031) - Increasing Demand for Superior Visualization Quality in the Medical Sector is Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 4K Medical Imaging Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America 4K medical imaging market is projected to grow by 8.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $827.2 million by 2031 driven by the increasing demand for superior visualization quality in the medical sector, availability of technologically developed products with high-definition medical imaging, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, massive R&D investment, and the rising healthcare expenditure amid COVID-19 pandemic.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 4K medical imaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 4K medical imaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Display Monitors

3.2.1 Display Monitors by Resolution

3.2.1.1 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 px)

3.2.1.2 4K DCI (4096 X 2160 px)

3.2.2 Display Monitors by Panel Size

3.2.2.1 30" and Below

3.2.2.2 30" to 60"

3.2.2.3 60" and Above

3.3 Camera Systems

3.3.1 Endoscopic Cameras

3.3.2 Camera Control Units

3.3.3 Mircoscopic Cameras

3.3.4 OR Cameras

3.3.5 Medical Recorders

3.4 Visualization Systems



4 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

4.1 Market Overview by End User

4.2 Hospitals

4.3 Clinics

4.4 Other End Users



5 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2 U.S.

5.3 Canada

5.4 Mexico



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Barco NV

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Conmed Corporation

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Leica Microsystems AG (Danaher Corporation)

LG Electronics

Medtronic plc

NDS Surgical Imaging

Novanta, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Smith & Nephew plc

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

