New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Temperature Sensor Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233730/?utm_source=GNW

, CTS Corporation, WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Dwyer Instruments Ltd., Standex Electronics Inc., Thermocouple Technology LLC, Kelvin Technologies Inc. and Thermo Sensors Corporation.



The global temperature sensor market is expected to grow from $7.50 billion in 2021 to $8.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $10.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The temperature sensor market consists of sales of temperature sensor devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to take accurate temperature measurement readings. A temperature sensor is an electronic device that records, monitors, or signals temperature changes by measuring the temperature of its surroundings and converting the input data into electronic data.



The main types of temperature sensors are contact temperature sensors and non-contact temperature sensors.Contact temperature sensors are electronic devices that need to be kept in physical contact with the substance for being sensed and use conduction mechanisms to monitor temperature changes.



They are used to detect a wide range of temperatures.The different outputs include digital, analog and involve various connectivity types such as wired, wireless.



It is used in several sectors including the manufacturing industry, aerospace industry, energy sector, electronics industry, HVAC industry, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the temperature sensor market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing healthcare sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the temperature sensor market.The increasing healthcare business necessitates the use of temperature sensors to provide dependable and precise monitoring of key temperatures.



Temperature sensors are used in sleep apnea machines, digital thermometers, blood analyzers, anesthesia delivery machines, neonatal intensive care units to monitor patient temperature, ventilators, medical incubators, humidified oxygen heater temperature monitoring and control equipment, and kidney dialysis machines.For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the healthcare sector is estimated to reach US$372 billion by 2022.



Therefore, the growing healthcare sector is projected to propel the growth of the temperature sensor market in the coming years.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the temperature sensor market.Key players operating in the temperature sensor market are focusing on developing advanced technological temperature sensor devices to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2020, Polysense Technologies Inc., a US-based company that offers IoT-based temperature sensors launched WxS x800-IRTMS and WxS x800-IRTM based on IoT edge computing technology. WxS x800-IRTMS is a standalone thermal meter that measures human body temperature infrared touch-free. The WxS x800-IRTM is a self-calibrated IoT big data thermal meter that supports a variety of wireless uplinks for cloud connectivity, including NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, and 4G LTE.



In December 2020, CTS Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of sensors and electronic components including temperature sensors acquired Sensor Scientific Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help CTS Corporation to expand its temperature sensing product portfolio and build a strategy for innovative products. Sensor Scientific Inc. is a US-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures temperature sensor assemblies and thermistor sensors for various industries.



The countries covered in the temperature sensor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233730/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________