Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022

The global nanomaterials market is expected to grow from $10.87 billion in 2021 to $12.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $21.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.



The nanomaterials market consists of sales of nanomaterials by entities (such as organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have extremely small dimensions which either occur naturally or are produced as a by-product of some chemical reactions.Nanomaterials are produced purposefully to perform some specific functions.



Nanomaterials research uses improvements in materials metrology and synthesis gained in favor of microfabrication studies to offer a materials science-based perspective to nanotechnology.



The main material type of nanomaterials is carbon-based nanomaterials, metal & non-metal Oxides, metal-based nanomaterials, dendrimers nanomaterials, nano clay, nanocellulose, and others.The carbon-based nanomaterials are made of carbon nanotubes, graphene, and fullerenes.



Carbon-based nanomaterials are used in biomedical fields such as biosensors, cancer therapy, tissue engineering, and delivery of therapeutics. The different types of structures include non-polymer organic nanomaterials, polymeric nanomaterials and are used by various sectors such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, health care and life science, energy, electronics and consumer goods, personal care, and other users.



North America was the largest region in the nanomaterials market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the nanomaterials market.Nanomaterials are employed in the healthcare industry to target abnormalities in individual cells and even sub-cells and to boost the action of vaccinations and medicines by easily accessing the body.



Hence, the demand for nanomaterials is rising with the increase in the application of nanomaterials in healthcare.For instance, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), an India-based press company report published in 2021, worldwide, there are around 400 major nanotech companies of which, half of the companies are nanomedicine related.



In addition, out of the total 30 to 40 major nanotech companies in India, half are related to healthcare. Therefore, the growing presence and usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry are expected to fuel the growth of the nanomaterials market over the forthcoming years.



Product innovations are shaping the nanomaterials market.Major companies operating in the nanomaterials sector are focused on new product innovations to meet customers’ demands and increase their market share.



For instance, in 2020, Carnegie Mellon University launched a biosensing platform based on advanced nanomaterials.This biosensing platform identifies SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in a few seconds, a virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.



Not only testing but also the platform calculates the patient immunological response to the new vaccines. The biosensing platform based on advanced nanomaterials can also be used for the detection of other infectious diseases.



In April 2020, Cabot Corporation, a US-based global specialty performance materials, and chemicals company acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for a $115 million deal amount. Through this acquisition, Cabot’s market position and formulation skills in the high-growth batteries sector, especially in China, the world’s strongest and quickest expanding electric vehicle market, have been greatly strengthened. Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) is a China-based company that manufactures carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and dispersions.



The countries covered in the nanomaterials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





