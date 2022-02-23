Insights on the Mezcal Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Bacardi, Craft Distillers and Los Danzantes Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mezcal Market (2021-2026) by Type, Product, Distribution Channel, Concentrate, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mezcal Market is estimated to be USD 458.17 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,256.68 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.36%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as increasing demand for premium and super-premium drinks and increasing consumer spending power are boosting the market's growth. Also, the growth in the number of craft distilleries positively impacts market growth. Also, the development of new mezcal crafts considering the evolving consumer tastes and preferences is likely to create opportunities for the market.



However, factors such as are high price of mezcal along with new regulations for mezcal producers are likely to restrain the market growth.



The Global Mezcal Market is segmented based on Type, Product, Distribution Channel, Concentrate, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the key companies covered in the report are El Silencio, Mezcal Vago, Pernod Ricard, Rey Campero, Mezcal Amores, Craft Distillers, Los Danzantes, Mezcalgulroo, Wahaka, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Mezcal Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Premium and Super-Premium Spirits

4.1.2 Growth in Consumer Spending

4.1.3 Growth in Craft Distilleries Across the World

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Premium Prices

4.2.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Development of New Mezcal Crafts

4.3.2 Evolving Tastes and Consumer Preferences

4.3.3 Untapped Markets

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Inefficient Disposal of Solid and Liquid Waste During Mezcal Production



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Mezcal Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agave

6.3 Blends



7 Global Mezcal Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mezcal Joven

7.3 Mezcal Reposado

7.4 Mezcal Anejo

7.5 Others



8 Global Mezcal Market, By Concentrate

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mix Tequila

8.3 100% Tequila



9 Global Mezcal Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 HoReCa

9.3 Specialty Stores

9.4 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

9.5 Online

10 Global Mezcal Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bacardi Limited.

12.2 Brown-Forman

12.3 Craft Distillers

12.4 Del Maguey

12.5 Destileria Tlacolula

12.6 Diageo

12.7 Don Julio (Diageo)

12.8 EI Silencio

12.9 Familia Camarena Tequila

12.10 Fidencio Mezcal

12.11 Ilegal Mezcal

12.12 Los Danzantes

12.13 Mezcal Amores

12.14 Mezcal Vago

12.15 Mezcalgulroo

12.16 Pensador Mezcal

12.17 Pernod Ricard

12.18 Rey Campero

12.19 Rey Campero

12.20 Sauza Tequila Import Company

12.21 Sombra Mezcal

12.22 Wahaka

12.23 William Grant & Sons



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nytoox

Attachment