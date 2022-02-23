Tribun Health Ranks 'Best in Klas' - Top Performing Vendor in Digital Pathology for 2022

Paris, France, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health (Formerly Tribvn Healthcare) today announced it has won the prestigious customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for Digital Pathology for 2022 in Europe. KLAS Research has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996.

Tribun Health, a pioneer in Digital Pathology, launched its Image Management System (IMS) - CaloPix in 2012. It has since been recognized as the leading solution in the field, delivering increasing and consistent value to its customers. With the introduction of CaloPix 5, Tribun Health continues to raise the bar by combining a full web-based clinical workflow with advanced AI integration. The company has the only complete Next-Gen AI-Powered Computational Pathology Suite for diagnostics, prognosis, and drug development.

Tribun Health is at the forefront of technology and value delivery. The company's solutions are ideal for the digitalization of the pathology workflow and superior to its peers when it comes to customer satisfaction as demonstrated by this independent award. Our product, our dedication to customer support and the value for money were highlighted by our clients.

"We're very humbled and proud to be #1 as Best in KLAS 2022 in digital pathology," says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health. "This award is the result of a seamless cross-functional work across the enterprise. We are determined to help pathology advance to the digital era in the most effective, convenient, trusted, and economical way possible. I would like to thank the team for their dedication and our customers who have trusted us and relied upon Tribun Health for their digitalization journey."

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris-based, privately held company addresses a significant and fast-growing unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. Tribun Health is a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage/organization, web-based image management system (IMS), image analysis using AI-powered deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing with peer review and reporting. Tribun Health's award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is regarded as the leader in the industry. Tribun Health's extensive, decade-long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking for a seamless transition to a digital pathology platform.

About Best in KLAS: KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

