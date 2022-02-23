Next Week’s HR Technology Conference & Exposition® to Highlight Now of Work – and What’s to Come

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will explore the state of the HR technology landscape in two spotlight sessions at next week’s virtual event.



On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Jason Averbook, CEO and co-founder of Leapgen, will present “Automate to Humanate: Purpose in the Now of Work.” Looking at the disparity between conversations that happen in the boardroom versus within HR, Averbook will explain how purpose and culture often fall through the cracks, resulting in outcomes that fail to support organizational goals. To help bridge these gaps, Averbook will share actionable HR technology strategies that consider an organization’s purpose and tie to the now of work.

The following day, Friday, March 4, 2022, Steve Boese, program chair for the fall HR Technology Conference will deliver “Six Promising HR Tech Startups to Watch Out for in 2022.” Boese will walk attendees through the HR Tech startup ecosystem, offering insights about where the market is heading and how it is addressing the issues facing today’s HR leaders and organizations. This session will serve as a preview of the fall event’s popular Pitchfest competition and annual Startup Pavilion, which will feature the creative new ideas and HR tech tools set to impact the space.

Averbook commented, “The goal right now is to become a digital-first organization. Being digital-first puts organizations in a position to be empathetic, data-enabled, demand-driven and experience-focused. Designing the human experience of work in this way enables employers to connect individual purpose with organizational purpose. That is the organization of the future: fully in tune with its workforce, fully responsive to its needs, fully experiential and intuitive, fully human.”



Taking place March 1 – 4, 2022, the immersive HR Tech Virtual conference will feature seven keynote presentations, the two spotlight sessions detailed above, dynamic Q&A, intelligent networking, product demos and a fully interactive expo hall. For the complete agenda and complimentary registration, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com/virtual.

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition will also return in person September 13 – 16, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® has helped tens of thousands of HR professionals make smarter and better-informed decisions regarding their organization’s HR technology investments with a world-class educational program. Founded in 1997, the conference’s annual fall event is the longest-running in-person event dedicated to the HR technology industry and features the world’s largest expo showcasing innovative HR technologies, exciting demonstrations and a startup competition. Expanding on the success of the in-person event and due to the constant growth of the industry, in 2020, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® began hosting a virtual event to complement its internationally recognized on-site event and bring the community together more often. Visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com for more details.

