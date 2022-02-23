WisdomTree Extends and Increases its Stock Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced that its Board of Directors (“Board”) has authorized an $85.7 million increase to its existing stock repurchase program. Under the new authorization, WisdomTree may purchase up to $100 million of shares of its common stock through April 27, 2025, including purchases to offset future equity grants made under its equity plans.



“This stock repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in our future and allows us to leverage our strong free cash flows to not only continue to invest in the business, but return excess capital to stockholders,” said WisdomTree CEO Jonathan Steinberg. “Through smart investments, increased efficiency and disciplined expense management, we continue to drive strong results and to fuel growth. WisdomTree remains committed to creating long-term shareholder value, both organically and through strategic capital deployments.”

Since implementing the program in 2014, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately 20.3 million shares for $145.7 million, including $34.5 million of shares in 2021.

Purchases under this program will be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing and number of shares repurchased under the program, if any, will be at the discretion of the Board, and will depend on a variety of factors, including price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions and other corporate liquidity requirements and priorities. Therefore, there can be no assurance as to the number or aggregate dollar amount of shares, if any, that will be repurchased under the program. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $78.6 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about WisdomTree’s stock repurchase program and WisdomTree’s future results and growth. These forward-looking statements are based on WisdomTree’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside WisdomTree’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. WisdomTree does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jeremy Campbell

+1.646.522.2602

jeremy.campbell@wisdomtree.com

Media Relations

WisdomTree Investments, Inc.

Jessica Zaloom

+1.917.267.3735

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com