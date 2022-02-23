Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results Conference Call

English French

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, after market close on Friday, February 25, 2022. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 82912818 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-390-0549 International and local dial-in: 1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 912818#. The recording will be available until March 7, 2022



About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

