Ceridian Launches New Cash Back Program with Dayforce Wallet Rewards

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced Dayforce Wallet Rewards, a new cash back rewards program for Dayforce Wallet, Ceridian's market-leading pay solution that enables employees to access their earned wages at any time.



Dayforce Wallet Rewards will automatically give users cash back when they shop at thousands of local and national retail stores across the U.S. with their Dayforce Prepaid Mastercard®. Ceridian developed Dayforce Wallet Rewards in partnership with Cardlytics, a leading digital advertising platform.

“With Dayforce Wallet, our vision is to reimagine how employees get paid through our industry-first, flexible pay solution that prioritizes financial well-being,” said Seth Ross, General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services, Ceridian. “Dayforce Wallet Rewards reinforces our commitment to continue delivering value to users by putting cash back on their Dayforce Cards.”

To earn cash back, users simply pay for products with their Dayforce Card as they normally would, and the cash back rewards will automatically be credited back to their card – without any coupons to clip or promotion codes to enter.

“As a company that has seen the impact of investing in employee well-being, we wanted to equip our great people with tools that would help them take ownership of their personal finances,” said Nancy Criscoe, Vice President, Organizational Development, The Budd Group. “Since implementing Dayforce Wallet, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback as well as a high adoption rate. Not only that, but we’ve been able to leverage this unique benefit as a competitive differentiator in our recruiting efforts."

Dayforce Wallet Rewards will be available to all Dayforce Wallet users in the United States in the coming weeks.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .

