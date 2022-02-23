Eloro Resources Intersects 172.43 g Ag eq/t (40.16 g Ag/t, 0.51% Zn, 0.41% Pb and 0.13% Sn) over 303.05m in Southern Part of Santa Barbara Target at Iska Iska Silver-Tin Polymetallic Project, Potosi Department, Bolivia

Includes higher-grade sections of 507.64 g Ag eq/t (119.36 g Ag/t, 0.14 g Au/t, 0.57 %Pb and 0.52 %Sn) over 49.55m from 0.0 to 49.55m and 196.67 g Ag eq/t (66.93 g Ag/t, 1.03% Zn, 0.67% Pb and 0.08% Sn) over 77.77m in underground drill hole METSBUG-02.





Hole DSB-20, which is in approximately the centre of the NW Extension target area, intersected 22 reportable intersections with a best result of 129.42 g Ag eq/t (21.79 g Ag/t, 0.27% Zn, 0.36% Pb and 0.12% Sn) over 73.65m including a higher-grade section of 204.03 g Ag eq/t (27.54 g Ag/t, 0.40% Zn, 0.55% Pb and 0.21% Sn) over 28.57m.



TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) (“Eloro”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from six (6) additional diamond drill holes from its on-going drilling program at the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in the Potosi Department, southern Bolivia. Hole METSBUG-02 is an underground hole drilled northeast from the Santa Barbara adit for metallurgical purposes and to complete fill-in drilling. The remaining five (5) holes tested the NW extension in the Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area (DSB-12, -13, -15, -20 and -21) on a series of NE-SW sections as shown in Figure 1.

As previously announced (see Eloro’s press release dated January 18, 2022) drilling recommenced on January 17, 2022, with two surface drill rigs and one underground rig. Since the restart, the Company has completed an additional 4,649m of drilling, for an overall total of 45,117m in 80 drill holes, including three holes in progress as shown in Figure 1. Table 1 lists significant assay results. Prices used for calculating Ag equivalent grades are as outlined in Eloro’s February 1, 2022, press release. Table 2 summarizes drill holes with assays pending. Highlights are as follows:

Underground Metallurgical Hole, Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area

Underground hole METSBUG-02, collared in the Santa Barbara adit and drilled at an azimuth of 40 degrees at -10 degrees dip, intersected significant mineralization (Figure 1 and Table 1) over the full length of the hole:

172.43 g Ag eq/t (40.16 g Ag/t, 0.51% Zn, 0.41% Pb and 0.13% Sn) over 303.05m from 0.00 to 303.05 m including higher-grade sections of 507.64 g Ag eq/t (119.36 g Ag/t, 0.14 g Au/t, 0.57 %Pb and 0.52 %Sn) over 49.55m from 0.0 to 49.55m and 196.67 g Ag eq/t (66.93 g Ag/t, 1.03% Zn, 0.67% Pb and 0.08% Sn) over 77.77m from 180.95m to 258.72m.



This hole was designed to intersect midway across the intersection in Hole DHK-18 which returned 129.65 g Ag eq/t over 300.75m (see press release July 28, 2021; grade is 172.18 g Ag eq/t with updated metal prices) in the mineralized envelope to the east of the Santa Barbara Breccia Pipe.



Sectional Drill Holes NW Extension Santa Barbara Mineral Resource Target Area

Significant results have been returned from the five (5) initial sectional drill holes testing the NW Extension of the Santa Barbara mineralized trend. This area is marked by a prominent magnetic anomaly and is underlain by several dacitic domes, possibly related to a secondary caldera. An additional 11 holes totaling 7,859m have been completed to provide coverage on 100m spaced sections over much of the NW Extension target area as shown in Figure 1. Assay results on these holes are pending. Figure 2 is a section along hole DSB-20. Highlights are as follows:

Hole DSB-20, which is in approximately the centre of the NW Extension target area, intersected 22 reportable intersections with a best result of 129.42 g Ag eq/t (21.79 g Ag/t, 0.27% Zn, 0.36% Pb and 0.12% Sn) over 73.65m from 247.56m to 321.21m including a higher-grade section of 204.03 g Ag eq/t (27.54 g Ag/t, 0.40% Zn, 0.55% Pb and 0.21% Sn) over 28.57m from 267.08m to 295.65m.

Hole DSB-21, on the northwesternmost section, intersected 14 reportable intersections including a high-grade Cu zone grading 152.04 g Ag eq/t (9.48 g Ag/t and 1.02% Cu) over 25.27m from 58.85m to 84.12m and 114.77 g Ag eq/t (40.85 g Ag/t, 0.09 g Au/t, 0.69% Zn and 0.18% Pb) over 16.28m from 163.98m to 180.28m.

Hole DSB-15, 100m southeast of Hole DSB-21, intersected 12 reportable intersections including 112.43 g Ag eq/t (9.98 g Ag/t, 0.10 g Au/t, 0.21% Zn, 0.34% Pb, 0.09% Sn and 0.12% Cd) over 10.53m from 293.70m to 304.23m and 186.75 g Ag eq/t (14.67 g Ag/t, 0.13 g Au/t, 0.27% Zn, 0.17% Cu and 0.19% Sn) over 19.65m from 710.97m to 730.62m.

Hole DSB-12, collared 200m southeast of hole DSB-15 and 100m northwest of hole DSB-20, intersected 20 reportable mineralized intersections of which nine ranged from 10.41m to 24.07m long. Best results were 130.28 g Ag eq/t (92.32 g Ag/t, 0.06% Cu) over 10.41m from 332.64 to 311.90, 129.54 g Ag eq/t (10.19 g Ag/t, 0.22 % Zn, 0.15% Cu, 0.13% Sn) over 18.04m from 487.76m to 505.80m, 116.73 g Ag eq/t (10.18 g Ag/t, 0.12% Cu, 0.10 % Sn and 0.13% Bi) over 24.07m from 594.44m to 618.51m and 164.01 g Ag eq/t (7.80 g Ag/t, 0.11 g Au/t, 0.39% Zn, 0.21% Cu, 0.11% Bi) over 21.05m from 753.50m to 771.49m.

Hole DSB-13, drilled on the same section but shallower than hole DSB-12, intersected 15 reportable mineralized intersections of which the best results were 48.53 g Ag eq/t (5.66 g Ag/t and 0.29% Zn) over 37.58m from 161.71m to 199.29m, 171.55 g Ag eq/t over 9.01m (21.45 g Ag/t, 0.54 g Au/t, 0.38% Zn, 0.14% Sn) from 221.66m to 230.67m, 51.89 g Ag eq/t (3.48 g Ag/t and 0.24% Zn) over 39.13m from 320.57m to 361.18m and 71.71 g Ag eq/t over 8.93m (7.07 g Ag/t, 0.11% Cu and 0.06% Sn) from 601.95m to 610.88m.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Eloro, commented: “This new underground hole is the longest and highest-grade intersection obtained thus far in our diamond drill program. Results from the step-out holes on the NW extension are also very encouraging. Turnaround at both the ALS and AHK laboratories continues to improve so we anticipate being able to have a more regular release of results going forward. Drilling productivity continues to be very high with more than 4,600m completed by the three drills since our restart last month. We will shortly complete our underground drilling and will exchange this drill for a high capacity surface rig which will further increase our production.”

Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Eloro’s Executive Vice President Exploration, added: “The 100m-spaced sectional drilling has been completed on the NW Extension, however it is evident that much further drilling will be required to fully evaluate this exciting target area. Underground drilling is continuing from the Santa Barbara adit to test the major magnetic anomaly to the southwest. The first of a series of surface holes testing the southern Santa Barbara target area is in progress, with the aim of further expanding the high-grade mineralization already identified in this area. Hole DPC-07 in the Porco area is testing a major magnetic anomaly, while additional drill holes are planned to further test the Porco Breccia Pipe deeper. Hole DM2-01, to be drilled in the Mina 2 area in the southeast part of the property, will test for a potential tin porphyry at depth. Channel sampling and geological mapping are in progress in the Mina 2 workings.”

Table 1: Significant Results, Diamond Drilling, Santa Barbara Resource Definition Target Area as at February 23, 2022.

SANTA BARBARA RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET ZONE UNDERGROUND DRILL HOLE - METALLURGICAL HOLE Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t METSBUG-02 0.00 303.05 303.05 40.16 0.06 0.51 0.41 0.09 0.13 0.006 0.004 172.43 Incl. 0.00 49.55 49.55 119.36 0.14 0.06 0.57 0.38 0.52 0.010 0.001 507.64 Incl. 180.95 258.72 77.77 66.93 0.04 1.03 0.67 0.06 0.08 0.013 0.011 196.67 SANTA BARBARA NW EXTENSION SECTIONAL DRILLING Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-21 21.15 22.61 1.46 8.00 0.23 0.00 0.07 0.02 0.06 0.022 0.001 68.81 58.85 84.12 25.27 9.48 0.02 0.01 0.05 1.02 0.00 0.001 0.001 152.04 163.98 180.26 16.28 40.85 0.09 0.69 0.18 0.04 0.03 0.019 0.012 114.77 228.21 243.27 15.06 24.11 0.06 0.50 0.10 0.04 0.04 0.002 0.002 87.05 255.28 261.26 5.98 27.07 0.06 0.61 0.14 0.02 0.03 0.001 0.001 83.85 268.78 270.28 1.50 32.00 0.08 0.30 0.03 0.15 0.15 0.018 0.001 165.47 309.61 315.61 6.00 15.70 0.02 0.68 0.44 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.002 67.35 453.86 455.38 1.52 25.00 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.05 0.025 0.001 74.03 513.92 515.42 1.50 68.00 0.03 0.03 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.002 0.001 83.83 521.39 525.88 4.49 24.09 0.06 0.06 0.01 0.05 0.04 0.005 0.001 64.40 578.55 581.40 2.85 1.51 0.01 2.61 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.001 0.001 125.26 638.51 640.00 1.49 59.00 0.03 0.15 0.01 0.31 0.28 0.013 0.001 277.24 649.04 656.55 7.51 20.09 0.02 0.64 0.01 0.12 0.11 0.008 0.001 135.84 665.75 667.25 1.50 44.00 0.14 0.03 0.02 0.29 0.28 0.547 0.001 354.97 DSB-20 46.66 51.20 4.54 9.69 0.01 0.01 0.19 1.21 0.00 0.001 0.001 180.58 82.61 85.56 2.95 5.54 0.02 0.37 0.46 0.01 0.01 0.004 0.073 51.71 118.70 123.22 4.52 8.76 0.03 2.14 0.42 0.01 0.06 0.002 0.060 166.00 150.28 162.26 11.98 17.68 0.03 0.62 0.49 0.01 0.05 0.002 0.026 94.64 188.89 221.88 32.99 5.29 0.02 0.35 0.14 0.01 0.10 0.002 0.008 85.30 233.97 235.50 1.53 17.00 0.02 0.59 0.32 0.01 0.06 0.002 0.002 92.39 247.56 321.21 73.65 21.79 0.07 0.27 0.36 0.01 0.12 0.028 0.001 129.42 Incl. 267.08 295.65 28.57 27.54 0.08 0.40 0.55 0.02 0.21 0.037 0.001 204.03 352.73 357.24 4.51 4.69 0.01 0.54 0.25 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.001 51.73 360.23 361.73 1.50 4.00 0.01 1.38 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.001 0.001 76.68 399.15 402.09 2.94 3.02 0.03 0.34 0.17 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.001 59.64 408.26 409.83 1.57 4.00 0.01 0.63 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.001 0.001 64.50 426.27 427.72 1.45 4.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.12 0.003 0.001 80.50 499.10 500.53 1.43 2.00 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.08 0.001 0.001 55.86 518.38 536.18 17.80 12.01 0.06 0.37 0.08 0.03 0.04 0.045 0.001 71.11 552.63 568.40 15.77 16.71 0.15 0.08 0.03 0.10 0.10 0.059 0.001 116.90 591.30 598.70 7.40 9.41 0.21 0.05 0.02 0.05 0.06 0.014 0.001 73.18 697.09 698.50 1.41 6.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.10 0.10 0.007 0.001 82.51 719.40 723.90 4.50 9.34 0.06 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.10 0.015 0.001 94.70 743.47 749.50 6.03 21.42 0.18 0.11 0.03 0.59 0.30 0.007 0.001 297.99 770.56 791.43 20.87 5.24 0.08 0.05 0.01 0.27 0.05 0.075 0.001 93.75 814.25 820.15 5.90 2.58 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.23 0.03 0.364 0.001 118.69 866.21 868.00 1.79 3.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.43 0.04 0.034 0.001 90.39 SANTA BARBARA NW EXTENSION SECTIONAL DRILLING (CON'T) Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag Au Zn Pb Cu Sn Bi Cd Ag eq g/t g/t % % % % % % g/t DSB-15 23.76 29.83 6.07 22.14 0.06 0.00 0.08 0.01 0.10 0.003 0.001 93.29 55.33 58.30 2.97 2.00 0.05 0.01 0.02 1.34 0.02 0.001 0.001 196.03 173.61 178.12 4.52 21.35 0.14 0.62 0.20 0.02 0.03 0.002 0.001 86.78 293.70 304.23 10.53 9.98 0.10 0.21 0.34 0.08 0.09 0.022 0.121 112.43 314.20 322.74 8.54 4.13 0.04 0.59 0.33 0.05 0.06 0.008 0.009 89.94 435.66 437.19 1.53 0.50 0.01 0.11 0.00 0.00 0.14 0.001 0.001 88.97 461.30 462.80 1.50 2.00 0.01 0.13 0.01 0.01 0.14 0.004 0.001 90.73 474.55 476.05 1.50 24.00 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.20 0.15 0.031 0.001 153.19 480.55 486.53 5.98 7.52 0.02 0.12 0.01 0.11 0.10 0.011 0.001 90.20 532.48 533.97 1.49 34.00 0.04 0.01 0.01 0.13 0.11 0.034 0.001 126.43 582.19 583.74 1.55 1.00 0.01 2.03 0.00 0.01 0.03 0.001 0.001 113.31 710.97 730.62 19.65 14.67 0.13 0.27 0.00 0.17 0.19 0.070 0.001 186.75 DSB-13 50.50 66.67 4.48 18.11 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.20 0.02 0.001 0.005 57.64 111.90 124.02 12.12 4.67 0.01 0.71 0.08 0.01 0.02 0.001 0.004 54.94 161.71 199.29 37.58 5.66 0.07 0.29 0.09 0.02 0.03 0.001 0.004 48.53 208.19 211.20 3.01 16.02 0.27 0.48 0.03 0.09 0.03 0.001 0.005 90.12 221.66 230.67 9.01 21.45 0.54 0.38 0.07 0.02 0.14 0.009 0.005 171.55 272.71 274.22 1.51 27.00 0.30 0.06 0.06 0.04 0.07 0.019 0.005 105.33 287.75 292.25 4.50 5.67 0.03 1.18 0.31 0.02 0.06 0.002 0.003 108.69 308.70 311.64 2.94 3.00 0.02 0.37 0.25 0.01 0.04 0.001 0.002 52.61 320.57 361.18 39.13 3.48 0.08 0.24 0.07 0.02 0.04 0.002 0.005 51.89 405.83 410.50 4.67 8.63 0.10 0.73 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.017 0.005 78.28 432.52 434.06 1.54 5.00 2.42 0.18 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.506 0.005 312.23 525.10 526.62 1.52 3.00 0.11 0.03 0.01 0.05 0.11 0.044 0.005 93.10 537.14 540.23 3.09 6.94 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.08 0.029 0.005 74.07 601.95 610.88 8.93 7.07 0.03 0.02 0.01 0.11 0.06 0.047 0.005 71.71 695.03 696.50 1.47 12.00 0.10 0.07 0.02 0.26 0.11 0.13 0.01 147.95 DSB-12 157.18 172.03 14.85 45.47 0.08 0.12 0.11 0.02 0.04 0.003 0.003 89.84 209.63 221.60 11.97 28.82 0.04 0.03 0.10 0.03 0.05 0.009 0.004 71.87 301.26 311.90 10.64 54.31 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02 0.007 0.005 78.19 332.64 343.05 10.41 92.32 0.05 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.04 0.005 0.004 130.28 377.74 379.19 1.45 9.00 0.10 0.01 0.01 0.06 0.07 0.002 0.005 66.35 428.94 430.58 1.64 3.00 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.09 0.001 0.005 61.28 453.15 466.73 13.58 11.53 0.03 0.03 0.01 0.08 0.07 0.007 0.005 68.58 487.76 505.80 18.04 10.19 0.04 0.22 0.03 0.15 0.13 0.035 0.005 129.54 510.30 517.79 7.49 1.79 0.08 0.08 0.01 0.04 0.05 0.014 0.005 48.24 523.80 529.68 5.88 3.55 0.32 0.03 0.01 0.10 0.10 0.012 0.005 105.18 561.32 562.84 1.52 3.00 0.03 0.04 0.01 0.12 0.12 0.008 0.005 97.29 568.86 574.84 5.98 3.77 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.08 0.07 0.042 0.005 65.41 586.83 588.40 1.57 3.00 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.12 0.11 0.017 0.005 90.61 594.44 618.51 24.07 10.18 0.07 0.05 0.01 0.12 0.10 0.128 0.005 116.73 639.64 641.15 1.51 5.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.13 0.09 0.008 0.005 80.70 660.57 663.58 3.01 5.01 0.17 0.26 0.01 0.23 0.02 0.060 0.005 82.79 669.60 672.58 2.98 5.01 0.14 0.11 0.01 0.20 0.07 0.060 0.005 102.57 686.16 690.63 4.47 4.97 0.36 0.07 0.01 0.15 0.03 0.039 0.005 81.16 717.52 738.57 21.05 7.80 0.11 0.39 0.03 0.21 0.14 0.109 0.005 164.01 753.50 771.49 17.99 1.81 0.06 0.06 0.03 0.21 0.03 0.18 0.01 91.66





Note: True width of the mineralization is not known at the present time, but based on the current understanding of the relationship between drill orientation/inclination and the mineralization within the breccia pipes and the host rocks such as sandstones and dacites. It is estimated that true width ranges between 70% and 90% of the down hole interval length but this will be confirmed by further drilling and geological modelling.



Chemical symbols: Ag= silver, Au = gold, Zn = zinc, Pb = lead, Cu = copper, Sn = tin, Bi = bismuth, Cd = cadmium and g Ag eq/t = grams silver equivalent per tonne. Quantities are given in percent (%) for Zn, Pb Cu, Sn, Bi and Cd and in grams per tonne (g/t) for Ag, Au and Ag eq.

Metal prices and conversion factors used for calculation of g Ag eq/t (grams Ag per grams x metal ratio) are as follows (Prices updated as of January 30, 2022, to more accurately reflect current metal prices):

Element Price $US

(per kg) Ratio to Ag Ag $722.56 1.0000 Sn $42.56 0.0589 Zn $3.30 0.0046 Pb $2.33 0.0032 Au $57,604.00 79.7221 Cu $9.68 0.0134 Bi $12.76 0.0177 Cd $5.50 0.0076

In calculating the intersections reported in this press release a sample cutoff of 30 g Ag eq/t was used with generally a maximum dilution of 3 continuous samples below cutoff included within a mineralized section unless more dilution is justified geologically.

The equivalent grade calculations are based on the stated metal prices and are provided for comparative purposes only, due to the polymetallic nature of the deposit. Metallurgical tests are in progress by Blue Coast Ltd. to establish levels of recovery for each element reported but currently the potential recovery for each element has not yet been established. While there is no assurance that all or any of the reported concentrations of metals will be recoverable, Bolivia has a long history of successfully mining and processing similar polymetallic deposits which is well documented in the landmark volume “Yacimientos Metaliferos de Bolivia” by Dr. Osvaldo R. Arce Burgoa, P.Geo.



Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Holes Completed with Assays Pending and Drill Holes in Progress at Iska Iska from February 23, 2022 press release.

Hole No. Type Collar

Easting Collar

Northing Elev Azimuth Angle Hole Length

m Surface Drilling Northwest Extension Santa Barbara DSB-14 S 205283.0 7656587.2 4175.0 225 -65 968.5 DSB-16 S 204973.1 7657053.8 4165.0 225 -65 862.0 DSB-17 S 7656765.4 205131.3 4173.0 225 -40 841.0 DSB-18 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -40 890.4 DSB-19 S 7656676.3 205207.1 4175.0 225 -65 803.3 DSB-22 S 7657208.4 204799.4 4145.0 225 -40 258.4 DSB-23 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -40 661.3 DSB-24 S 205341.0 7656535.0 4177.0 225 -65 343.4 DSB-25 S 205283.0 7656587.2 4175.0 225 -40 615.3 DSB-26 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -40 815.4 DSB-27 S 205044.5 7656982.6 4150.0 225 -65 800.4 Subtotal 7,859.4 Underground Drilling Santa Barbara Adit DSBU-3 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 270 -20 443.5 DSBU-4 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 180 -20 570.0 DSBU-5 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -40 491.7 DSBU-6 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 0 -65 253.5 DSBU-7 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 235 -50 800.9 Subtotal 2,559.6 DSBU-8 UG 205284.5 7656080.0 4167.1 200 -50 In progress Underground Metallurgical Drill Holes Santa Barbara METSBU-01 UG 205285.2 7656074.8 4165.0 10 -35 351.0 Subtotal 351.0 Surface Drilling South Extension Santa Barbara DSBS-01 S 205300.0 7655563.0 4204.0 30° -30 In progress Porco Target Area – Surface Drill Program DPC-04 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 0 -60 371.4 DPC-05 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 90 -60 407.5 DPC-06 S 205457.2 7655110.9 4175.0 243 -60 716.4 DPC-08 S 205456.2 7655113.4 4175.9 243 -60 800.4 Subtotal 2,295.7 DPC-07 S 205090.0 7655343.7 4310.0 235 -65 In progress TOTAL 13,065.7

S = Surface UG=Underground; collar coordinates in metres; azimuth and dip in degrees. Total drilling completed since the start of the program on September 13, 2020 to December 17, 2021 is 40,468 m in 73 holes (26 underground holes and 47 surface holes). From re-start of drilling on January 17, 2022, an additional 4,649m has been completed bringing the overall total to 45,117m in 80 drill holes (27 underground drill holes and 53 surface drill holes) including 3 holes in progress.

Graphics accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67563307-0861-40ba-81e4-12246f6bfdc1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7737fb7a-f5a8-4af7-8127-9c07cdda5c0c

Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P. Geo., General Manager of Minera Tupiza, and a Qualified Person in the context of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo., Executive Vice President Exploration Eloro, and who has more than 45 years of worldwide mining exploration experience including extensive work in South America, manages the overall technical program working closely with Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., Manager of Minera Tupiza. Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor to Eloro and Independent Technical Advisor, Mr. Charley Murahwi P. Geo., FAusIMM of Micon International Limited are regularly consulted on technical aspects of the project.

Eloro is utilizing both ALS and AHK for drill core analysis, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS are prepared in ALS Bolivia Ltda’s preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. More recently Eloro has had ALS send pulps to their laboratory at Galway in Ireland. Eloro employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory.

Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are sent to their preparation laboratory in Oruro with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru. Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols. Turnaround time, which has been impacted by the recent surge in Covid-19, has been improving following the Christmas break and it is hoped that most of the sample backlog will be cleared in the next 4-6 weeks.

About Iska Iska

Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project is a road accessible, royalty-free property, wholly controlled by the Title Holder, Empresa Minera Villegas S.R.L. and is located 48 km north of Tupiza city, in the Sud Chichas Province of the Department of Potosi in southern Bolivia. Eloro has an option to earn a 99% interest in Iska Iska.

Iska Iska is a major silver-tin polymetallic porphyry-epithermal complex associated with a Miocene possibly collapsed/resurgent caldera, emplaced on Ordovician age rocks with major breccia pipes, dacitic domes and hydrothermal breccias. The caldera is 1.6km by 1.8km in dimension with a vertical extent of at least 1km. Mineralization age is similar to Cerro Rico de Potosí and other major deposits such as San Vicente, Chorolque, Tasna and Tatasi located in the same geological trend.

Eloro began underground diamond drilling from the Huayra Kasa underground workings at Iska Iska on September 13, 2020. On November 18, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of a significant breccia pipe with extensive silver polymetallic mineralization just east of the Huayra Kasa underground workings and a high-grade gold-bismuth zone in the underground workings. On November 24, 2020, Eloro announced the discovery of the SBBP approximately 150m southwest of the Huayra Kasa underground workings.

Subsequently, on January 26, 2021, Eloro announced significant results from the first drilling at the SBBP including the discovery hole DHK-15 which returned 129.60 g Ag eq/t over 257.5m (29.53g Ag/t, 0.078g Au/t, 1.45%Zn, 0.59%Pb, 0.080%Cu, 0.056%Sn, 0.0022%In and 0.0064% Bi from 0.0m to 257.5m. Subsequent drilling has confirmed significant values of Ag-Sn polymetallic mineralization in the SBBP and the adjacent CBP. A substantive mineralized envelope which is open along strike and down-dip extends around both major breccia pipes. Continuous channel sampling of the Santa Barbara Adit located to the east of SBBP returned 442 g Ag eq/t (164.96 g Ag/t, 0.46%Sn, 3.46% Pb and 0.14% Cu) over 166m including 1,092 g Ag eq/t (446 g Ag/t, 9.03% Pb and 1.16% Sn) over 56.19m. The west end of the adit intersects the end of the SBBP.

Since the initial discovery hole, Eloro has released a number of significant drill results in the SBBP and the surrounding mineralized envelope which along with geophysical data has defined a target zone 1400m along strike, 500m wide and that extends to a depth of 600m. This zone is open along strike to the northwest and southeast as well as to the southwest. The Company’s nearer term objective is to outline a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource within this large target area. This work is advancing well with the mineral resource targeted to be completed in Q2 2022. Exploration drilling is also planned on other major targets in the Iska Iska Caldera Complex including the Porco and Mina 2 areas.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 99% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. Eloro commissioned a NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited and is available on Eloro’s website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of Barrick’s Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver’s La Arena Gold Mine. La Victoria consists of eight mining concessions and eight mining claims encompassing approximately 89 square kilometres. La Victoria has good infrastructure with access to road, water and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,150 m to 4,400 m above sea level.

