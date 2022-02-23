McObject and Siemens Embedded Announce Immediate Availability of eXtremeDB/rt for Nucleus RTOS

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. and MILFORD, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry partners McObject® and Siemens Embedded today announced the availability of McObject’s revolutionary eXtremeDB®/rt database management system (DBMS) for Nucleus™ RTOS-based hard real-time embedded systems.



eXtremeDB/rt is the first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded database system to enforce database transaction deadlines, making it uniquely suitable for embedded systems with hard real-time constraints. As an ACID-compliant DBMS, eXtremeDB/rt guarantees internal consistency, but with real-time features also guarantees external consistency when transactions complete within their deadline. With two real-time transaction algorithm implementations, eXtremeDB/rt can be adapted to most any execution pattern, including periodic and aperiodic transactions.

Available since 1993, the Nucleus RTOS from Siemens Embedded has been widely adopted for medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace, and Internet of Things (IoT) systems. Nucleus combines a small footprint and lightweight process model with support for SMP, power management, graphics and safety certification.

“Real-time embedded systems are growing increasingly complex, often requiring sophisticated sensor data fusion, which implies centralized management of data ingested from multiple sources. Before eXtremeDB/rt, developers either had to invent their own solution for database transaction deadline management or integrate a non-real-time embedded database and hope it would be good enough,” said Chris Mureen, McObject Chief Operating Officer.

“McObject’s eXtremeDB/rt allows Nucleus customers to have a truly embedded database solution that allows them to meet the determinism they require in a commercial-off-the-shelf solution,” said Jeff Hancock, Siemens Embedded Senior Product Manager. “eXtremeDB/rt helps Nucleus customers manage ever-growing data requirements.”

About McObject

Founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven data management technology that makes intelligent devices smarter, more reliable and more cost-effective to develop and maintain. McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as Northrop Grumman, EADS, JVC, nVent, F5 Networks, Viasat, Motorola and Boeing. McObject, based in Federal Way, WA, is committed to providing innovative technology and first-rate services to customers and partners. The company can be reached at +1-425-888-8505, or visit www.mcobject.com.

About Siemens Embedded

Siemens Embedded, a segment of Siemens Digital Industries Software, provides the broadest and most comprehensive portfolio of embedded runtime platform solutions and services in the industry. Embedded developers can create systems with the latest processors and micro-controllers with commercially supported and customizable solutions including the industry-leading Sourcery™ CodeBench, Sokol™ Flex OS and Sokol Omni OS Linux®-based product offerings. For real-time systems, developers can take advantage of the highly scalable, safety-certifiable Nucleus RTOS. For more information, visit www.siemens.com/embedded.

McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

