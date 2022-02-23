Growth in operating income and addition of 137 MW of projects in the 4th quarter of 2021

Highlights

Increases in consolidated operating income and EBITDA(A) 1 in fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 Operating income of $74 million ($82 million) 2 for Q4-2021, up 23% (8%) from $60 million ($76 million) in 2020 EBITDA(A) of $152 million ($163 million) for Q4-2021, up 10% (5%) from $137 million ($155 million) in 2020 Operating income of $182 million ($219 million) for 2021, up 7% (down 3%) from $172 million ($225 million) in 2020 EBITDA(A) of $490 million ($535 million) for 2021, up 13 % (4 %) from $434 million ($513 million) in 2020

Continuous growth in the project pipeline Projects totalling 137 MW added to the “Early-stage” phase of the project pipeline Three projects totalling 41 MW moved to the “Projects under construction or ready-to-build” phase of the Growth Path

One wind farm and two solar farms commissioned in France with a total installed capacity of 30 MW Boralex’s first floating solar farm commissioned, consisting of over 43,000 photovoltaic panels deployed in a 12- hectare island on the water body of an old gravel pit in the midst of a comprehensive redevelopment project.

Production 2% higher (6% lower) than in Q4-2020 and 12% (12%) below anticipated production 3 Wind: 5% (12%) lower than in Q4-2020 and 14% (13%) below anticipated production Hydroelectric: 20% higher than in Q4-2020 and 8% above anticipated production Solar: 11% below anticipated production

Increase in cash flows from operations 4 and decreases in discretionary cash flows 4 Cash flow from operations of $116 million ($124 million) for Q4-2021, up $15 million ($6 million) from Q4-2020 Net cash flow related to operating activities of $81 million ($91 million) for Q4-2021, up $22 million ($13 million) from Q4-2020 Discretionary cash flow of $58 million, down $9 million from Q4-2020



MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to report an increase in operating income and continued progress on certain development projects during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“The integration of acquisitions, the commissioning of new wind and solar farms and the rise in electricity market prices favourable to certain wind projects in France enabled us to keep growing our operating income in the fourth quarter,” said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

“We added 137 MW of solar and wind projects in the Preliminary phase of our project pipeline during the quarter, for a total addition of 973 MW in 2021, in addition to 193 MW of energy storage projects added during the year. These additions underscore the quality of our development teams, which have been strengthened over the course of the year following significant investments in North America and Europe. We now have 3,890 MW of projects under development or under construction and are in an excellent position to take full advantage of the growing development opportunities in our target markets,” added Mr. Decostre.

4th quarter highlights

Three-month periods ended December 31

Consolidated Combined 1



(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

2021

2020 Change 2021 2020 Change $ % $ % Power production (GWh)2

1,492 1,468 24 2 1,661 1,763 (102 ) (6 ) Revenues from energy sales and

feed-in premium 192 193 (1 ) (1 ) 211 225 (14 ) (6 ) Operating Income 74 60 14 23 82 76 6 8 EBITDA(A)3 152 137 15 10 163 155 8 5 Net earnings 20 30 (10 ) (32 ) 20 36 (16 ) (43 ) Net earnings attributable to

shareholders of Boralex 17 25 (8 ) (28 ) 17 31 (14 ) (42 ) Per share - basic and diluted $0.17 $0.24 ($0.07 ) (30 ) $0.17 $0.30 ($0.13 ) (44 ) Net cash flows related to operating

activities 81 59 22 36 91 78 13 15 Cash flows from operations1 116 101 15 15 — — — — Discretionary cash flows1 58 67 (9 ) (14 ) — — — —



In the fourth quarter of 2021, Boralex produced 1,492 GWh (1,661 GWh) of power, up 2% (down 6%) more than the 1,468 GWh (1,763 GWh) produced in the same quarter of 2020. For the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, revenues from energy sales and feed-in premiums were $192 million ($211 million), down 1% (6)% from Q4-2020, while EBITDA(A) reached $152 million ($163 million), up 10% (5%) from Q4-2020, and operating income was $74 million ($82 million), up 23% (8%) from the same quarter in 2020. The increase in production, revenues, EBITDA(A) and operating income is attributable to recent acquisitions in the wind sector in Quebec and the solar sector in the United States, the commissioning of French wind farms and the increase in hydroelectric generation in the United States resulting from particularly favourable conditions during the quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Corporation also benefited from higher energy sales revenue for sites benefiting from the feed-in premium /due to high market prices in France. Given the structure of the feed-in premium contracts for operating farms, the Corporation is not required to reimburse the difference between the market price and reference price for the feed-in premium when the accumulation of the sums paid by the Corporation becomes equal to the accumulation of the sums received as a feed- in premium.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Boralex posted net earnings of $20 million ($20 million) compared to net earnings of $30 million ($36 million) for the corresponding period in 2020. The net earnings attributable to Boralex shareholders were $17 million ($17 million) or $0.17 per share (basic and diluted), compared to $25 million ($31 million) or $0.24 ($0.30) per share (diluted) for the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease in net earnings is attributable to the increase in amortization expense and income tax expense, which was partially offset by the increase in EBITDA(A), as well as the decrease in depreciation and acquisition expenses.

Fiscal year ended December 31

Consolidated

Combined1



(in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified)

2021 2020 Change

2021 2020 Change $ % $ % Power production (GWh)2

5,552 4,727 825 17 6,215 5,834 381 7 Revenues from energy sales and

feed-in premium 671 619 52 8 743 738 5 1 Operating Income 182 172 10 7 219 225 (6 ) (3 ) EBITDA(A)3 490 434 56 13 535 513 22 4 Net earnings 26 61 (35 ) (57 ) 30 56 (26 ) (45 ) Net earnings attributable to

shareholders of Boralex 17 55 (38 ) (69 ) 21 50 (29 ) (57 ) Per share - basic and diluted $0.16 $0.55 ($0.39 ) (71 ) $0.21 $0.51 ($0.30 ) (59 ) Net cash flows related to operating activities 345 362 (17 ) (5 ) 364 399 (35 ) (8 ) Cash flows from operations1 363 338 25 7 — — — — Discretionary cash flows1 132 146 (14 ) (10 ) — — — — As at

Dec. 31 As at

Dec. 31

Change As at

Dec. 31 As at

Dec. 31 Change $ % $ % Total assets 5,751 5,314 437 8 6,162 5,753 409 7 Debt - principal balance 3,682 3,609 73 2 4,030 3,976 54 1 Total project debt 3,141 3,190 (49 ) (2 ) 3,489 3,557 (68 ) (2 ) Total corporate debt 541 419 122 29 541 419 122 29



For the year ended December 31, 2021, Boralex produced 5,552 GWh (6,215 GWh) of power, 17% (7%) more than the 4,727 GWh (5,834 GWh) produced in the same period of fiscal 2020. Revenues from energy sales for the period amounted to $671 million ($743 million), up $52 million ($5 million) or 8% (1%) from the same period in 2020, while EBITDA(A) was $490 million ($535 million), $56 million ($22 million) or 13% (4%) higher than last year. The increases in production, revenues from energy sales and EBITDA(A) are attributable to acquisitions and commissionings, as discussed in the analysis of the quarterly results. Operating income totaled $182 million ($219 million), up $10 million (down $6 million) over the same period in 2020 due to an increase in revenues from energy sales and feed-in premium, and a decrease in operating and administration expenses that were partially offset by an increase in amortization expense.

Overall, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, Boralex posted net earnings of $26 million ($30 million) versus net earnings of $61 million ($56 million) for fiscal year 2020. Net earnings attributable to shareholders of Boralex were $17 million ($21 million) or $0.16 ($0.21) per share (basic and diluted), compared to $5 million ($50 million) or $0.55 ($0.51) per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in fiscal 2020. This decrease is mainly due to an increase in amortization expense and financial expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in EBITDA(A).

Outlook

On June 17, 2021, Boralex's management unveiled an updated strategic plan that will guide efforts to achieve its new corporate targets for 2025. Boralex's 2025 Strategic Plan is built around the four strategic directions of the plan launched in 2019—growth, diversification, customers and optimization—and six corporate targets. It also incorporates Boralex’s CSR strategy.

Highlights of the main achievements of the quarter in relation to the 2025 Strategic Plan can be found in the 2021 Annual Report available in the Investors section of Boralex's website.

In the coming quarters, Boralex will continue to work on its various initiatives under this plan, including project development and acquisition target analysis.

To pursue its organic growth, the Corporation has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development defined on the basis of clearly identified criteria, totalling 3,243 MW in wind and solar projects and 190 MW in energy storage projects, as well as a 647 MW Growth Path in wind and solar projects and 3 MW in storage projects.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, go to www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com . Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Non-IFRS measures

Performance measures

In order to assess the performance of its assets and reporting segments, Boralex uses performance measures. Management believes that these measures are widely accepted financial indicators used by investors to assess the operational performance of a company and its ability to generate cash through operations. The non-IFRS and other financial measures also provide investors with insight into the Corporation’s decision making as the Corporation uses these non-IFRS financial measures to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. The non-IFRS and other financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for IFRS measures.

These non-IFRS financial measures are derived primarily from the audited consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS; accordingly, they may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Non-IFRS and other financial measures are not audited. They have important limitations as analytical tools and investors are cautioned not to consider them in isolation or place undue reliance on ratios or percentages calculated using these non-IFRS financial measures.

Non-IFRS financial measures Specific financial

measure Use Composition Most directly comparable IFRS measure Financial data - Combined (all disclosed financial data) To assess the operating performance and the ability of a company to generate cash from its operations.



The Interests represent significant investments by Boralex. Results from the combination of the financial information of Boralex Inc. under IFRS and the share of the financial information of the Interests.



Interests in the Joint Ventures and associates, Share in earnings (losses) of the Joint Ventures and associates and Distributions received from the Joint Ventures and associates are then replaced with Boralex’s respective share (ranging from 50% to 59.96%) in the financial statements of the Interests (revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, etc.) Respective financial data - Consolidated Cash flows from operations To assess the cash generated by the Company's operations and its ability to finance its expansion from these funds. Net cash flows related to operating activities before changes in non-cash items related to operating activities. Net cash flows related to operating activities Discretionary cash flows To assess the cash generated from operations and the amount available for future development or to be paid as dividends to common shareholders while preserving the long- term value of the business.



Corporate objectives for 2025 from the strategic plan.

Net cash flows related to operating activities before "change in non-cash items related to operating activities,” less

(i) distributions paid to non-controlling shareholders, (ii) additions to property, plant and equipment (maintenance of operations), (iii) repayments on non-current debt (projects) and repayments to tax equity investors; (iv) principal payments related to lease liabilities; (v) adjustments for

non-operational items; plus (vi) development costs (from the statement of earnings). Net cash flows related to operating activities





Other financial measures - Total of segments measure Specific financial measure Most directly comparable IFRS measure EBITDA(A) Operating income





Supplementary Financial Measures - Other financial measures Specific financial measure Composition Anticipated production Production that the Company anticipates for the oldest sites based on adjusted historical averages, commissioning and planned shutdowns and, for other sites, based on the production studies carried out.



Combined

The following tables reconcile Consolidated financial data with data presented on a Combined basis:



2021 2020

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

Consolidated Reconciliation(1) Combined Consolidated Reconciliation(1) Combined Three-month period ended December 31: Power production (GWh)(2) 1,492 169 1,661 1,468 295 1,763 Revenues from energy sales and feed-in

premium 192 19 211 193 32 225 Operating Income 74 8 82 60 16 76 EBITDA(A) 152 11 163 137 18 155 Net earnings 20 — 20 30 6 36 Net cash flows related to operating activities 81 10 91 59 19 78





Year ended December 31: Power production (GWh)(2) 5,552 663 6,215 4,727 1,107 5,834 Revenues from energy sales and feed-in

premium 671 72 743 619 119 738 Operating Income 182 37 219 172 53 225 EBITDA(A) 490 45 535 434 79 513 Net earnings 26 4 30 61 (5) 56 Net cash flows related to operating activities 345 19 364 362 37 399





As at December 31: Total assets 5,751 411 6,162 5,314 439 5,753 Debt - Principal balance 3,682 348 4,030 3,609 367 3,976

(1) Includes the respective contribution of Joint Ventures and associates as a percentage of Boralex's interest less adjustments to reverse recognition of these interests under IFRS.

(2) Includes financial compensation following electricity production limitations imposed by clients.

EBITDA(A)

EBITDA(A) is a total of segments financial measure and represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude other items such as acquisition costs, other gains, net loss (gain) on financial instruments and foreign exchange loss (gain), the last two items being included under Other.

Management uses EBITDA(A) to assess the performance of the Corporation's reporting segments.

EBITDA(A) is reconciled to the most comparable IFRS measure, namely, operating income, in the following table:

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2021 2020 Variation

2021 vs 2020 Consolidated Reconciliation(1) Combined Consolidated Reconciliation(1) Combined Consolidated Combined Three-month period ended December 31: Operating income 74 8 82 60 16 76 14 6 Amortization 75 6 81 62 11 73 13 8 Impairment 2 — 2 6 — 6 (4 ) (4 ) Share in earnings of Joint Ventures and Associates (4 ) 4 — 1 (1 ) — (5 ) — Excess of the interest over the net assets of Joint Venture SDB I — — — 8 (8 ) — (8 ) — Change in fair value of a derivative included in the share of the Joint Ventures 6 (6 ) — — — — 6 — Other gains (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) EBITDA(A) 152 11 163 137 17 154 15 9 Year ended December 31: Operating income 182 37 219 172 53 225 10 (6 ) Amortization 297 23 320 237 47 284 60 36 Impairment 4 — 4 7 — 7 (3 ) (3 ) Share in earnings of Joint Ventures and Associates 9 (9 ) — 25 (25 ) — (16 ) — Excess of the interest over the net assets of Joint Venture SDB I 6 (6 ) — (6 ) 6 — 12 — Change in fair value of a derivative included in the share of the Joint Ventures (2 ) 2 — — — — (2 ) — Other gains (6 ) (2 ) (8 ) (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (5 ) (5 ) EBITDA(A) 490 45 535 434 79 513 56 22

(1) Includes the respective contribution of Joint Ventures and associates as a percentage of Boralex's interest less adjustments to reverse recognition of these interests under IFRS.

Cash flow from operations and discretionary cash flows

The Corporation computes the cash flow from operations and discretionary cash flows as follows:





Consolidated Three-month periods ended Years ended

(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net cash flows related to operating activities 81 59 345 362 Changes in non‑cash operating items 35 42 18 (24 ) Cash flows from operations 116 101 363 338 Repayments on non-current debt (projects)(1) (50 ) (40 ) (222 ) (175 ) Adjustment for non-operating items(2)(3) — 7 8 (17 ) 66 68 149 146 Principal payments related to lease liabilities (4 ) (4 ) (13 ) (11 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling shareholders (7 ) (1 ) (20 ) (6 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (maintenance of operations) (3 ) (3 ) (8 ) (6 ) Development costs (from statement of earnings) 6 7 24 23 Discretionary cash flows 58 67 132 146

(1) Excluding VAT bridge financing, early debt repayments and the debt repayments made in December for LP I, DM I and II in respect of the months prior to the acquisition (Q4-2020).

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2021: favourable adjustment of $8 million consisting mainly of $5 million of expense payments and assumed liabilities related to acquisitions as well as $3 million for previous financing activities or not related to operating sites. For the year ended December 31, 2020: unfavourable adjustment of $17 million comprising mainly of interest paid of $3 million on LP I, DM I and II debt for the months prior to the acquisition in Q4-2020, less $22 million in debt repayments to reflect a normalized debt service following debt refinancing in France in Q1-2020.

