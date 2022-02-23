LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Tenny Creek with upgraded townhomes in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Tenny Creek, a new community located 15 miles north of Portland in Vancouver, Wash., where the builder will construct 50 upscale townhomes. Tenny Creek is situated on NE 99th Street between I-5 North and WA-205 in the highly desirable Salmon Creek area, providing convenient access to the employers and attractions offered in Portland as well as a variety of local amenities.



The meticulously constructed townhomes at Tenny Creek include built-in designer upgrades as part of LGI’s CompleteHome Plus™ suite of enhancements, and feature sought-after characteristics such as spacious entertaining areas, private owner suites, tech lofts, walk-in closets and convenient second floor laundry rooms. Tenny Creek buyers may choose from four distinct floor plans ranging in size from 1,367 to 1,879 square feet with three or four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and attached two-car garages.

“Tenny Creek offers Vancouver buyers the opportunity to own a spacious new home with modern upgrades in a convenient location with commuter access to downtown Portland,” said Ryan Stokes, division president for LGI Homes. “This beautiful new community is also close to an incredible selection of grocery stores, national retailers and popular local attractions including Salmon Creek Regional Park, which is only 1.5 miles from Tenny Creek. With LGI’s simplified buying experience, residents will enjoy a stress-free path to homeownership in this exciting new neighborhood.”

Each home at Tenny Creek is move-in ready and features a modern kitchen with 42-inch upper cabinets, polished quartz countertops, recessed LED lighting and a full suite of appliances by Whirlpool®, including a refrigerator with an automatic ice maker and water dispenser. Luxury plank flooring adds style and durability to the main living areas of the homes. Additional upgrades include 2-inch faux wood blinds, ceiling fans, energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, decorative tile accents in the bathrooms, and attached two-car garages with Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

New homes at Tenny Creek are priced from the $450s. To learn more about the new homes for sale at this community and to schedule your private tour, please call (844) 867-5161 ext 360 or visit LGIHomes.com/TennyCreek.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

