X-Ray Detectors Global Market Report 2022

The X-ray detectors market consists of sales of X-ray detectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure spatial distribution, spectrum, flux, and other X-rays properties.X-ray detectors are devices that transform X-rays into visible light using an electric current.



X-rays are also useful in medical imaging for diagnostic procedures using X-ray radiography, mammography, computed tomography (CT), and angiography.



North America was the largest region in the X-ray detectors market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising number of cancer cases is significantly contributing to the growth of the X-ray detectors market.Cancer is a disorder in which normal body cells begin to proliferate out of control, resulting in tumors.



X-ray detectors aid in the detection of cancer in a variety of bodily components, including bones and organs such as the stomach and kidneys. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society report, by 2040, the global cancer burden is predicted to reach 28.4 million cases, up 47% from 2020. Therefore, the rising number of cancer cases is expected to drive the growth of the X-ray detectors market going forward.



Technological advancements are shaping the X-ray detectors market.Major companies operating in the X-ray detectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For example, in January 2020, Nanox, an Israel-based company that develops medical imaging systems launched the Nanox System composed of the Nanox.Arc, a digital X-ray device assisted with AI-based software and Nanox.cloud, a companion cloud-based software. The Nanox System will aid in the early identification of medical disorders that can be detected using X-ray technology.



In April 2019, Varex Imaging Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of X-ray components acquired Direct Conversion AB for an amount of $72.09 million (€64.7 million). This acquisition aims to expand Varex Imaging Corporation’s linear array digital detectors product portfolio. Direct Conversion AB is a Sweden-based company that manufactures digital X-ray detectors.



The countries covered in the x-ray detectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





