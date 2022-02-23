Global Application Security Market to 2028 - Featuring Synopsys, Acunetix and Rapid7 Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Security Market by Component (Software Tools, Services), Type (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the application security market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028.

The global application security market is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing need for application security in the banking sector, rising data breaches in business applications, favorable government regulations, and increasing demand for SaaS based mobile application security.



This study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global application security market. The global application security market is segmented by component (software tools, services), type (web application security, mobile application security), deployment mode (on-premises, cloud), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), and end user (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, government, education, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, energy & utilities, other end user). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.



Based on component, the service segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly driven by the rising need to improve business processes and optimize enterprise performance and the growing adoption of integrated security services. Also, the wide adoption of application security services across the retail and BFSI sectors results in the increased demand for consulting services, training & support services, and integration services, further augmenting this segment's growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the retail sector commanded the largest share of the application security market in 2021. The constant evolving threats in the retail sector, the rise of e-commerce platforms, and the growing demand for securing online payments are the major factors driving the growth of the retail segment. However, the healthcare sector is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on geography, the application security market is segmented into five major geographies-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



In 2021, North America commanded the largest share of the application security market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This region's high market growth rate is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across a wide range of industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India to counter rising labor costs, supportive government initiatives across the region, and investments by major application security companies.



The global application security market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.), Acunetix (Malta), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K.), F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Veracode, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Snyk Limited (U.K.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), NowSecure (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Checkmarx Ltd. (Israel), Imperva, Inc. (U.S.), Data Theorem, Inc. (U.S.), NTT Security AppSec Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Lookout, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), and Pradeo (France).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the components, types, deployment mode, organization size, end user, and country?

What is the historical market for application security across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period of 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global application security market?

Who are the major players in operating the global application security market and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global application security market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global application security market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global application security market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Analysis, by Component

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Deployment

3.4. Market Analysis, by Organization Size

3.5. Market Analysis, by End User

3.6. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.7. Competitive Analysis



4. Impact of Covid-19 on the Application Security Market

4.1. Impact of Covid-19 on the Application Security Market, by End-Use Industry

4.2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Application Security Market, by Type



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.1.1. Growing Significance of Application Security Solutions in the Banking Sector

5.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Mobile Application Security Platforms

5.2.1.3. Rising Security Breaches Targeting Business Applications

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.2.1. Security Vulnerabilities Caused by Third-Party and Open-Source Applications

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Adoption of Ai in Web and Mobile-Based Security Process

5.2.3.2. Growing Need for Application Security Solutions Among SMEs

5.2.4. Challenges

5.2.4.1. Misconceptions and Lack of Knowledge Pertaining to Application Security Solutions

5.2.5. Trends

5.2.5.1. Function-As-A-Service and Serverless Models

5.2.5.2. Consistent Rise in Cloud Security Adoption Among Businesses

5.2.5.3. Backend-as-a-Service

5.2.6. Case Studies

5.2.6.1. Case Study-A

5.2.6.2. Case Study-B

5.2.6.3. Case Study-C

5.2.6.4. Case Study-D

5.2.7. Regulatory Analysis

5.2.7.1. North America

5.2.7.1.1. U.S.

5.2.7.1.2. Canada

5.2.7.2. Asia-Pacific

5.2.7.2.1. India



6. Global Application Security Market, by Component

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Software Tools

6.2.1. Static Application Security Testing

6.2.2. Dynamic Application Security Testing

6.2.3. Software Composition Analysis

6.2.4. Interactive Application Security Testing

6.2.5. Other Software Tools (Serverless Protection and Runtime Application Self Protection)

6.3. Services

6.3.1. Professional Services

6.3.1.1. Training and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.2. Consulting Services

6.3.1.3. Integration Services

6.3.2. Managed Services



7. Global Application Security Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Web Application Security

7.3. Mobile Application Security



8. Global Application Security Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-Premise

8.3. Cloud-Based



9. Global Application Security Market, by Organization Size

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Large Enterprises

9.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10. Global Application Security Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Retail

10.1.2. Government

10.1.3. Healthcare

10.1.4. Telecom

10.1.5. BFSI

10.1.6. Manufacturing

10.1.7. Energy & Utilities

10.1.8. Education

10.1.9. Media and Entertainment

10.1.10. Other End Users (Aerospace and Defense, Gaming)



11. Application Security Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. U.K.

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Spain

11.3.5. Sweden

11.3.6. Italy

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. South Korea

11.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.5. India

11.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Israel

11.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.2.1. Market Differentiators

12.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

12.3. Competitive Dashboard

12.3.1. Industry Leaders

12.3.2. Market Differentiator

12.3.3. Vanguards

12.3.4. Contemporary Stalwarts

12.4. Vendor Market Positioning

12.5. Market Share Analysis

12.6. Swot Analysis

12.6.1. Synopsys, Inc. (U.S.)

12.6.2. Micro Focus International Plc (U.K.)

12.6.3. Veracode, Inc. (U.S.)

12.6.4. NTT Security AppSec Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

12.6.5. Checkmarx Ltd (Israel.)



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

13.1. Synopsys, Inc.

13.2. Acunetix

13.3. Micro Focus International Plc

13.4. F5 Networks, Inc.

13.5. Veracode, Inc.

13.6. IBM Corporation

13.7. Snyk Limited

13.8. Rapid7, Inc.

13.9. NowSecure

13.10. Qualys, Inc.

13.11. Fortinet, Inc.

13.12. Checkmarx Ltd

13.13. Imperva, Inc.

13.14. Data Theorem, Inc.

13.15. NTT Security AppSec Solutions Inc.

13.16. Lookout, Inc.

13.17. Contrast Security



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0ypzq