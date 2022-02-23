New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulating Glass Window Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233725/?utm_source=GNW

The global insulating glass window market is expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2021 to $12.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The insulating glass window market consists of sales of insulating glass windows by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent significant heat transfer inside or out of a home or a building.Insulating glass is made up of two or more glass window panes divided by a vacuum or gas-filled cavity, which helps to limit heat transmission over a section of the building environment.



IGUs, or insulating glass units, are used to keep buildings warm in the winter and cool in the summer.



The main types of products in insulating glass window are vacuum insulating glass (VIG), gas-filled insulating glass, and air-filled insulating glass.Isolating glazing (IG) with an evaporated area between the two sheets of glass makes up vacuum insulating glass (VIG).



Due to this it achieves a high level of thermal insulation and reduces the transfer of heat to a low level.The different types of sealants include silicone, polysulfide, hot melt butyl, polyurethane, and others.



The various spacer types involve thermoplastic, aluminum box, galvanized steel, intercept, stainless steel box and is used by several sectors such as residential, and commercial.



North America was the largest region in the insulating glass window market in 2020.Europe was the second-largest market in insulating glass window market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to propel the growth of the insulating glass window market over coming years.Energy-efficient buildings reduce the amount of energy required for heating and cooling, regardless of the type of energy used or the equipment used to heat or cool the structure.



Insulating glass windows are used in energy-efficient buildings to prevent heat from escaping or entering a home or office. For instance, according to EnergyStar, a government-backed labeling program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy that promotes energy efficiency, in the year 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion and and avoiding more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the growth of the insulating glass window market.



Strategic partnerships has emerged as a key trend in the insulating glass window market.Major companies operating in the insulating glass window sector are focused on partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2021, AGC Glass Europe, a Belgium-based insulated glass manufacturing company, and Masterframe Windows Limited, a UK-based window manufacturer formed a strategic partnership to bring vacuum insulating glazing FINEO to the UK market for PVC-U sash windows. Also, in January 2019 Heliotrope Technologies Inc., a US-based manufacturer of smart glass windows, and MornagoGlass Srl, an Italy-based insulated glass manufacturing company signed a partnership agreement to manufacture insulated glass units with Heliotrope’s proprietary NanoEC smart glass technology. With this partnership, Mornago has joined a growing international network of IGU producers planning to offer smart glass products built on Heliotrope’s technology.



In January 2020, American Insulated Glass, a USA-based manufacturer, and distributor of glass acquired A.L. Smith Glass Co. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, American Insulated Glass integrates state-of-the-art technology and expands its manufactured glass capabilities in order to fulfil the expanding demand in the North megalopolis, which includes the Washington, D.C. area. A.L. Smith Glass is a US-based manufacturer flat, insulated, and tempered glass products for commercial windows and industrial sectors.



The countries covered in the insulating glass window market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





