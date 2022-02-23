Interfor Completes Acquisition of EACOM Timber Corporation

English French

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire 100% of the equity interests of EACOM Timber Corporation (“EACOM”) from an affiliate of Kelso & Company (“Kelso”), effective February 22, 2022.

Éric Larouche has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Eastern Operations and will be responsible for Interfor’s manufacturing, woodlands and forestry activities in Eastern Canada. Mr. Larouche has over 20 years of experience in the forest products industry in both Canada and the United States, and was previously EACOM’s Vice President of Human Resources.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of 4.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

