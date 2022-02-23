Global Corporate Clothing Market Size-Share, Top Brands, Suppliers 2022 | Business Strategies, Progression Status, Opportunities, Future Trends, Leading Players Update, Healthy CAGR with Growing Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Pune, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Scope of the Corporate Clothing Market Report:

Corporate Clothing or Uniforms & Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work. Often those employed within trade industries elect to be outfitted in Uniforms & Workwears because it is built to provide durability and safety.

Global Corporate Clothing key players include VF Corporation, Fristads Kansas Group, Alsico, Carhartt, Cintas, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 4%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Corporate Clothing Market

This report focuses on global and China Corporate Clothing market.

In 2020, the global Corporate Clothing market size was US$ 59110 million and it is expected to reach US$ 76410 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Corporate Clothing Market include: The research covers the current Corporate Clothing market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

VF Corporation

Williamson Dickie

Fristads Kansas Group

Aramark

Alsico

Adolphe Lafont

Carhartt

Cintas

UniFirst

G&K Services

Sioen

Engelbert Strauss

Hultafors Group

Johnsons Apparelmaster

Aditya Birla

Van Puijenbroek Textiel

Dura-Wear

China Garments

Provogue

Wokdiwei

Aoruina

Würth Modyf

Yihe

Lantian Hewu

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture&Forestry Industry

Others

The Corporate Clothing Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Corporate Clothing business, the date to enter into the Corporate Clothing market, Corporate Clothing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Corporate Clothing?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Corporate Clothing? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Corporate Clothing Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Corporate Clothing market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Corporate Clothing Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Corporate Clothing market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Corporate Clothing Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Corporate Clothing market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

