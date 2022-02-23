PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

22 February 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22th February 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/02/2022

Share Price:

£6.13		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/02/2022

Share Price:

£6.13		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2022
Simon Coles20202,150
Katy Wilde20203,730
Alan Dale21212,236
Benjamin Ford2121789
Nicholas Wiles2121703
Mark Latham2020262
Tanya Murphy2020348
Christopher Paul20202,595
Jay Payne20201,457
Jo Toolan20203,648

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc, Brian McLelland, Company Secretary, +44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138