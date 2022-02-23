PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 February 2022

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22th February 2022 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/02/2022



Share Price:



£6.13 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/02/2022



Share Price:



£6.13 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/02/2022 Simon Coles 20 20 2,150 Katy Wilde 20 20 3,730 Alan Dale 21 21 2,236 Benjamin Ford 21 21 789 Nicholas Wiles 21 21 703 Mark Latham 20 20 262 Tanya Murphy 20 20 348 Christopher Paul 20 20 2,595 Jay Payne 20 20 1,457 Jo Toolan 20 20 3,648

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc, Brian McLelland, Company Secretary, +44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138