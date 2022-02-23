New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Red Wine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233723/?utm_source=GNW





The global red wine market is expected to grow from $94.63 billion in 2021 to $102.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The red wine market consists of sales of red wine by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is produced by crushing and fermenting dark-colored, whole grapes.Red wine is a wine with a primarily red color that results from the natural pigment found in the peels of dark-colored grapes during fermentation.



The alcohol content of red wine is typically between 12 -15%. Antioxidants abound in red wine, and moderate consumption is good for health.



The main types of red wines are sparkling red wine and still red wine.The sparkling red wine has a reddish hue which is obtained when grape juice comes into contact with the grape skins of red grape strains.



Depending on the variety, sparkling red wines range in taste from very dry to semi-sweet and in color from deep rose to inky-red. The red wines are packed in bottles, cans and are distributed through food services and retail stores.



North America was the largest region in the red wine market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the red wine market going forward.Healthy eating has become the norm, with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria.



The powerful plant compounds found in red wine have been linked to several health benefits, including reduced inflammation, a lowered risk of cancer, and a longer lifespan.Red wine’s alcohol and antioxidants aid to prevent coronary artery disease.



For instance, according to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food and beverages. Therefore, the increasing health awareness among consumers drives the growth of the red wine market.



The growing popularity of organic products is a key trend gaining popularity in the red wine market.Organic wine is a product that has been certified as organic by the government.



Organic wine production must follow strict criteria that cover everything from pesticide usage to land management to storage and preservation.For instance, in October 2021, Gary Barlow, a Spanish wine maker introduced an organic wine called Gary Barlow Organic.



The Gary Barlow Organic collection comprises a red and a white wine created from grapes cultivated in certified organic fields in Castilla grown with old, low-yielding bush vines that are dry-farmed.



In March 2021, Accolade Wines, an Australia-based wine company acquired Rolf Binder Wines for an undisclosed sum.Through this acquisition, Accolade Wines aims to broaden its diverse portfolio by integrating Rolf Binder premium red and white grapes that will support Accolade’s other Barossa brands.



Rolf Binder Wines is an Australia-based company that produces red wine.



The countries covered in the red wine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





