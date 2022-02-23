New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insurtech Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233722/?utm_source=GNW





The global insurtech service market is expected to grow from $8.07 billion in 2021 to $10.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $29.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of30%.



The insurtech market consists of sales of insurtech solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that integrate the traditional insurance industry with modern technologies.The term insurtech refers to the application of technological innovations to extract cost and efficiency from the current insurance industry model.



Insurtech intends to collect information from a variety of sources, including automotive GPS tracking and activity trackers on wristwatches. The information gathered can be utilized to create more precisely defined risk groups, allowing for more competitive pricing of products.



The main types of products in insurtech are health insurance, life insurance, travel insurance, car insurance, business insurance, home insurance, and others.The health insurance offers insurance coverage for the medical, surgical, prescription drug, and sometimes dental expenses incurred by the insured, depending upon the health insurance coverage plan.



The different technologies include blockchain, cloud computing, IoT, machine learning, robo advisory, others and are deployed in on-premise, cloud. It offers solutions, services and is used by various sectors such as automotive industry, banking and financial services, government sector, healthcare industry, manufacturing industry, retail industry, others.



North America was the largest region in the insurtech service market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Insurtech is cost-effective which is contributing to the growth of the insurtech market.Insurtech is more cost-effective than traditional insurance companies as insurtech eliminates the need for a middle man between the insurance provider and customer.



Through digitization and highly responsive customer engagement software, insurtech reduces the steps taken by a customer during their onboarding and claim processing experience, lowering the overall cost of the insurance policy. For instance, according to Insurancedekho.com, an omnichannel insurance platform report in 2019, TATA AIG, a digital insurance company provides comprehensive car insurance at ?13,616 ($182.19) whereas, Liberty general insurance, a traditional insurance provider offers comprehensive car insurance at ?20,378 ($272.67). In Addition to this, in 2020, Accenture, an Ireland-based professional services company reported that around 96% of insurers are willing to adapt digital ecosystems as it is having a major impact on the insurance industry.



Insurtech companies are increasingly using hyper-automation to satisfy the rising client demands and to provide competitive pricing.Hyper automation is a combination of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotic process automation (RPA) that allows insurtech professionals in conducting business more quickly, efficiently, and securely.



According to a study by Cigniti, an India-based software company, more than 65% of insurtech companies are likely to adopt at least partial hyper-automation by 2024, as new technologies and evolving client expectations drive rapid transition in the industry.



In June 2021, MGA CorvusInsurTech, a US-based company offering insurtech services acquired Wingman Insurance for an undisclosed amount.This purchase presents additional opportunities for MGA CorvusInsurTech as they launched an acquisition strategy and maintained organic development by increasing their presence in the small and midsize business sector and establishing the option to white label their products and services as they further examine different product lines.



Wingman Insurance is a US-based company that provides digital insurance services.



The countries covered in the insurtech market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233722/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________