Global Large Format Printer Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Offering Type, Print Material Type, Printing Technology Type, Print Width Type, Ink Type and Geography

The Global Large Format Printer Market is estimated to be USD 8.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.63 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Large Format Printer Market is driving due to the growing demand for large format printing by various industries such as textiles, advertisement, and packaging. Increasing adoption of UV-curable inks in different applications such as outdoor advertising, CAD, and technical printing with improved productivity and high-quality images is fuelling the market's growth. Additionally, the importance of digital document production increases in commercial printing applications, which will also be helping the need to grow. On the other hand, growing digital advertisement media popularity and e-platforms for advertising will be hampering the market's growth. Apart from this, specific challenges faced by a large format printer's market are high initial investment, huge operation cost, and high electricity consumption, which may slow down the market's growth.



The rising focus on manufacturing varieties of large format printers for different applications with different pricing strategies creates potential opportunities for the market to grow. Furthermore, the market creates specific opportunities due to the growing adoption of large format printers in home furnishing, decor, vehicle wrap application, increasing opportunities in the in-plant market. Moreover, technological advancement with quickly printing of pages, suitability for the low-volume environment, and versatility for various applications from tile murals signage to CDA applications helps boost the market in the forecasted period.



The Global Large Format Printer Market is segmented based on Application Type, Offering Type, Print Material Type, Printing Technology Type, Print Width Type, Ink Type, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Canon, Inc, Durst Phototechnik, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Konica Minolta, Inc, Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd, Ricoh Company Ltd, Roland Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Xerox Holdings Corporation, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand Growing for Large Format Printers by Industries

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of UV-Curable Inks in Various Printing Applications

4.1.3 Rising Importance of Digital Document Productions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Digital Advertising Media

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Varieties of Printers Manufacturing at Different Price Levels

4.3.2 Increasing adoption for Various Applications and In-Plant Market

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost Associated with Initial Investment and Operations



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Apparel & Textile

6.3 Signage

6.4 Advertising

6.5 Decor

6.6 CAD & Technical Printing



7 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Printers

7.3 RIP Software

7.4 After-Sales Services



8 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Print Materials Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Porous/Corrugated Materials

8.3 Non-Porous Materials



9 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Printing Technology Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ink-Based (Inkjet) Printers

9.3 Toner-Based (Laser) Printers



10 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Print Width Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 17-24"

10.3 24-36"

10.4 36-44"

10.5 44-60"

10.6 60-72"

10.7 72" and Above



11 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Ink Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aqueous

11.3 Solvent

11.4 UV-Curable

11.5 Latex

11.6 Dye-Sublimation



12 Global Large Format Printer Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Agfa-Gevaert N.V

14.2 Arc Document Solutions, Inc

14.3 Big Systems, LLC

14.4 Canon, Inc

14.5 Colourjet India Limited

14.6 Dilli Illustrate, Inc

14.7 Dover Corporation

14.8 Durst Phototechnik

14.9 Electronics for Imaging, Inc

14.10 FLORA Digital Inkjet Printers

14.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

14.12 Konica Minolta, Inc

14.13 Kyocera Corporation

14.14 Lexmark International, Inc

14.15 Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd

14.16 Mutoh America, Inc

14.17 Oki Electric Industry

14.18 Pannier Corporation

14.19 Rena by Quadient

14.20 Ricoh Company Ltd

14.21 Roland Corporation

14.22 SAE Manufacturing Specialities Corp

14.23 Shenyang Sky Air-Ship Digital Printing Equipment Co Ltd

14.24 Seiko Epson Corporation

14.25 Seiko Instruments, Inc

14.26 SwissQprint

14.27 TRUMPH Group

14.28 Xaar plc

14.29 Xerox Holdings Corporation

14.30 Zhengzhou Audley Digital Control Equipment Co Ltd



15 Appendix

