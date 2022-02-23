Option Care Health Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 and Announces Two Additional Acquisitions

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that it acquired Wasatch Infusion LLC ("Wasatch"), an infusion center operator based in Salt Lake City, Utah, in December and has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network, Inc. ("SPNN"), which it expects to complete in 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $927.2 million, up 15.2% compared to $804.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Gross profit of $212.2 million, or 22.9% of revenue, up 15.5% compared to $183.8 million, or 22.8% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Net income of $75.5 million, or $0.42 earnings per share inclusive of a one-time benefit from the elimination of the Company's valuation allowance on deferred tax assets of $30.4 million or $0.17 per share, compared to net income of $17.8 million, or $0.10 earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $86.8 million, up 28.3% compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Cash flow from operations of $65.3 million, and cash balances of $119.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter
  • Acquired Infinity Infusion Nursing, LLC and Wasatch for $50.0 million and $17.8 million, respectively, financed through cash balances on hand

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $3,438.6 million up 13.4% compared to $3,032.6 million in the full year 2020
  • Gross profit of $779.6 million, or 22.7% of revenue, up 14.2% compared to $682.3 million, or 22.5% of revenue, in full year 2020
  • Net income of $139.9 million, or $0.78 earnings per share, compared to net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.04 loss per share, in full year 2020
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $289.8 million, up 30.7% compared to $221.7 million in full year 2020
  • Cash flow from operations of $208.6 million, up 63.7% compared to $127.4 million in full year 2020

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The entire Option Care Health team continues to execute in an ongoing challenging environment. With the patient at the center of everything we do, Option Care Health served over a quarter of a million patients in 2021 despite the ongoing pandemic situation. We are proud of the results we have generated as well as the many investments we continue to make to drive future growth.”

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2022, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

  • Net revenue of $3.65 billion to $3.85 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $310 million to $330 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $230 million

The financial expectations do not include any impact from the acquisition of SPNN as it has not yet been completed.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,000 teammates, including approximately 4,300 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release.

  Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 December 31,
  2021  2020
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$119,423 $99,265
Accounts receivable, net 338,242  328,340
Inventories 183,095  158,601
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,496  70,806
Total current assets 710,256  657,012
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net 111,535  121,149
Intangible assets, net 21,433  23,429
Referral sources 344,587  327,623
Goodwill 1,477,564  1,428,610
Other noncurrent assets 125,543  89,616
Total noncurrent assets 2,080,662  1,990,427
TOTAL ASSETS$2,790,918 $2,647,439
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$279,246 $282,913
Other current liabilities 180,449  151,110
Total current liabilities 459,695  434,023
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,059,900  1,115,103
Other noncurrent liabilities 95,437  82,589
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,155,337  1,197,692
Total liabilities 1,615,032  1,631,715
    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,175,886  1,015,724
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$2,790,918 $2,647,439
      

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 


 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
NET REVENUE$927,194  $804,713  $3,438,640  $3,032,610 
COST OF REVENUE 714,997   620,951   2,659,034   2,350,346 
GROSS PROFIT 212,197   183,762   779,606   682,264 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses 136,777   123,001   525,707   500,199 
Depreciation and amortization expense 14,648   16,418   63,058   71,310 
Total operating expenses 151,425   139,419   588,765   571,509 
OPERATING INCOME 60,772   44,343   190,841   110,755 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net (14,286)  (23,668)  (67,003)  (107,770)
Other, net 481   (2,270)  (7,344)  (8,228)
Total other expense (13,805)  (25,938)  (74,347)  (115,998)
        
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 46,967   18,405   116,494   (5,243)
        
INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (28,500)  566   (23,404)  2,833 
NET INCOME (LOSS)$75,467  $17,839  $139,898  $(8,076)
        
Earnings (loss) per share, basic$0.42  $0.10  $0.78  $(0.04)
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted$0.41  $0.10  $0.77  $(0.04)
                

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 Year Ended
December 31,
 2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income (loss)139,898  (8,076)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:   
Depreciation and amortization expense68,804  77,896 
Paid-in-kind interest capitalized as principal  7,525 
Other non-cash adjustments11,237  42,917 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net(4,273) (3,924)
Inventories(22,700) (42,725)
Accounts payable(10,381) 59,215 
Other25,984  (5,436)
Net cash provided by operating activities208,569  127,392 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Acquisition of property and equipment(25,632) (26,875)
Other investing cash flows  541 
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired(85,909)  
Net cash used in investing activities(111,541) (26,334)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from debt855,136   
Retirement of debt obligations(910,345) (174,000)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock  118,934 
Deferred financing costs(10,339) (149)
Other financing cash flows(11,322) (13,634)
Net cash (used in) financing activities(76,870) (68,849)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS20,158  32,209 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period99,265  67,056 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD119,423  99,265 
      

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

 


 Three Months Ended 
 December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2021   2020  2021   2020 
Consolidated net income (loss)$75,467  $17,839 $139,898  $(8,076)
Interest expense, net 14,286   23,668  67,003   107,770 
Income tax (benefit) expense (28,500)  566  (23,404)  2,833 
Depreciation and amortization expense 15,984   17,842  68,804   77,896 
Consolidated EBITDA 77,237   59,915  252,301   180,423 
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Stock-based incentive compensation 3,329   332  9,575   2,920 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 984   3,196  13,387   11,545 
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 5,200   4,208  14,543   26,788 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$86,750  $67,651 $289,806  $221,676 
               

 