Aehr Receives Initial Order for FOX DiePak® Carriers for new Optical Sensor Device

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received an initial order exceeding $1.2 million from a current FOX-XPTM Multi Wafer and Singulated Die/Module test and burn-in system customer for its proprietary FOXTM DiePak Carriers. This customer is a supplier of sensors to a major mobile device, personal computer, and consumer electronics manufacturer.



Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are pleased to receive this order which represents a new application for our FOX-XP system. This application is especially exciting in that it represents a new functional capability of our system that uses a special proprietary method of feeding back the optical output of the device to an internal receiver and is able to monitor both the output of the device as well as test the receiver for functionality and performance throughout the test and burn-in cycle. This allows the customer to ensure 100% confidence in the test and burn-in process and know exactly when the devices fail, which is critically important to their process development and for production monitoring of this high-volume device. This is the first order of DiePaks for this device, which is expected to move to production and will require additional DiePak Carriers and may also require additional FOX-XP system production capacity.

“This order also includes our automated DiePak pick and place handler change kit to allow fully automated placement of devices into the FOX DiePaks, as well as removal and automated physical binning of good and bad parts into respective trays of parts using Aehr’s DiePak Device Handler. One of the many key differentiators of our FOX solutions is the full integration of our system and DiePaks with factory floor data systems and the use of fully automated material handlers for hands free traceability of devices.

“As we have stated in the past, as our FOX system installed base continues to increase, we expect that our consumables business (WaferPak full wafer contactors and DiePak carriers) will continue to grow both in absolute value and as a percentage of our total sales, particularly with our FOX-PTM multi wafer and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems. Over time, we expect that our consumables business will be consistently over 30% of our business and approach even 50% of our revenue on an annual level.”

Aehr’s FOX test and burn-in systems utilize its proprietary DiePak Carriers, which provide cost-effective solutions for making electrical and thermal contact with up to 768 singulated die or modules at a time.

Aehr’s proprietary DiePak Carriers enable burn-in of singulated die and multi-die modules to screen for defects in both the die and the module assembly processes. The resulting known-good die, multi-die, or stacked-die packaged parts can then be used for high reliability and quality applications such as 5G communications, enterprise solid state drives, automotive devices, and highly valuable applications such as 2D and 3D sensors, as well as other mission critical integrated circuits and sensors.

The FOX-XP system, available with multiple WaferPak Contactors (full wafer test) or multiple DiePak Carriers (singulated die/module test) configurations, is capable of functional test and burn-in/cycling of integrated devices such as silicon carbide (SiC) power devices, silicon photonics as well as other optical devices, 2D and 3D sensors, flash memories, Gallium Nitride (GaN), magnetic sensors, microcontrollers, and other leading-edge ICs in either wafer formfactor, before they are assembled into single or multi-die stacked packages, or in singulated die or module form factor.

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

