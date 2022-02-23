New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032459/?utm_source=GNW
Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
Maintaining the patient`s optimum body temperature is an essential nursing skill. As per WHO, tuberculosis, diarrheal diseases, and lower respiratory infections were among the top ten causes of death across the world in 2016. Monitoring patient temperature involves keeping an eye on any variations in temperature of the patients. Monitoring the patient body temperature is vital for disease diagnosis. Body temperature tends to rise when a person has a viral infection or any other health conditions. Clinicians and nurses must be armed with accurate temperature monitoring systems that record the core body temperature of patients through the surgical journey. Temperature monitoring systems when used as per directions will reduce the chances of clinician technique inconsistencies. Monitoring of body temperature can help in detecting any fever due to infection, injury, trauma, or other medical conditions. The body temperature is monitored through the mouth, armpits, or rectum. The market for patient temperature monitoring devices depends on the increased awareness to monitor temperature during infectious diseases and chronic conditions. The fast-developing healthcare infrastructure and increased integration with advanced technological platforms for patient temperature monitoring will boost the global market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Patient Temperature Monitoring estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period. Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
The Patient Temperature Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.23% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is driven by an increasing number of medical conditions that need physicians or other users to accurately measure and monitor body temperature for determining the best treatment option. Medical thermometers are diagnostic medical devices intended to measure the body temperature of humans. These devices rely on a digital or mercury based temperature sensor for offering sensitive and accurate measurements. Commonly used in hospitals, clinics and home settings, medical thermometers feature both Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature scales. Global demand for these devices can be attributed to growing focus on health and fitness, rising geriatric population, increasing awareness about self-care management and growing healthcare spending. The market growth is facilitated by increasing prevalence of various infections, which are often characterized with high fever, requiring doctors to use thermometers to diagnose the infection. Factors like increasing cases of dengue and around 100-400 million incident of infections per year globally have created a strong demand for medical thermometers. While stringent regulations remain key barrier to the market expansion, the increasing demand for safe and fast tests, rising acceptance of digital and infrared thermometers and technological advances are anticipated to favour the market growth in the coming years.
The market is also propelled by rising cases of strokes and cardiac arrest coupled with increasing number of surgical interventions that rely on anesthesia administration, which results in drop in body temperature and requires the use of temperature management solutions to prevent the development of intra-operative hypothermia. The demand for these systems is also propelled by rising incidence of cardiac conditions and strokes along with increasing cases of cancer that result in lower body temperature owing to proliferation of cancer cells. The adoption of temperature monitoring systems is also facilitated by their ability to reduce treatment cost and surgical complications.
Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices Segment to Reach $653.6 Million by 2026
In the global Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$392.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$537.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being
Importance of Body Temperature Monitoring
A Prelude to Patient Temperature Monitoring
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the
Pandemic Will End: exhibiGlobal Number of Annual COVID-19
Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by
Geographic Region/Country
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement
With Healthcare Technologies & Services
Impact of COVID-19 on Patient Temperature Monitoring Market
Patient Temperature Monitoring - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Witness Rapid Growth
US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared
Thermometer Sales Rises High
Infrared Thermometers Play an Indispensable Role in Identifying
Infected Patients
Digital Thermometers Witnesses Rapid Growth
Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to
Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Awareness About Importance of Continuous Temperature
Monitoring in Patient Management
Increasing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices
Growth in Number of Blood Transfusion Procedures Drive Patient
Temperature Monitoring Market
Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for
Medical Thermometers
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases
(In 000s)
No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017
Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Need for Patient
Temperature Monitoring
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select
Countries: 2019
Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
Increasing Paediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities
for Manufacturers
Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)
High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand for Temperature
Monitoring in Neonatal Intensive Care Units
Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country
Total Preterm Births
Total Preterm Births (in Percentage) in the US: 2010-2018E
Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Patient Temperature
Monitoring Market
Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) (in %)
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with
Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market
Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to
Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed
Temperature Monitoring
Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology
Advancement
Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market
Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
Technological Advancements and Innovations
Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support
Fight against COVID-19
Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in
Recent Years
CWD Innovations Introduces a Wearable Device to Monitor Patient
Temperature
Masimo Introduces a Wearable for Monitoring Temperature Regularly
Identiv Designs an NFC-Enabled Body Temperature Measurement Patch
Wireless Temperature Monitoring Patch
Melexis NV Identifies a Unique Approach to Measure Body
Temperature
