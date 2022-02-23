Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti” or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.



The Company also announced that on February 23, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common shares.

The Company’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the impact of Seajacks International Limited’s (“Seajacks”) earnings during the period from August 12, 2021 (the date the acquisition was completed) through December 31, 2021. Since the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the Company are primarily those of Seajacks as the Company completed its exit from the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry in July 2021.

The preliminary allocation of the purchase price used in the financial information is based upon a preliminary valuation. The estimated fair values of certain assets and liabilities have been determined with the assistance of a third-party valuation firm. Our estimates and assumptions are preliminary and accordingly are subject to change upon finalization of the valuation.

Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $28.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, including a loss of approximately $12.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and approximately $1.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in acquisition integration costs of Seajacks.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $16.5 million, compared to $50.1 million for the same period in 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 revenues consisted of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla’s transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in China, the Seajacks Hydra’s maintenance on an offshore gas production platform in the Southern North Sea and consultancy revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $465.6 million, or $40.90 per diluted share including a write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million, or $40.30 per diluted share, related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry; the write-off of $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and a non-cash gain of approximately $0.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $24.3 million and EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $445.1 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $26.7 million, or $0.94 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes certain costs relating to the acquisition of Seajacks. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $4.1 million, or $0.36 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry and the write-off of $2.7 million of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $22.8 million and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2021, the Company’s GAAP net income was $26.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, including: a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $57.4 million, or $3.53 per diluted share; transaction costs of approximately $49.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks; a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted share; the write-off of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold; and a gain of approximately $3.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

For 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $672.0 million, or $70.85 per diluted share, including a write-down on assets sold and classified as held for sale of approximately $495.4 million, or $52.24 per diluted share; a loss of approximately $106.5 million and cash dividend income of $1.1 million, or $11.11 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and a write-off of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on the credit facilities related to repaid debt on vessels that have been sold.

Total revenues for 2021 and 2020 were $139.2 million and $163.7 million, respectively. For 2021 and 2020, EBITDA was $59.2 million and a loss of $579.7 million, respectively (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2021, the Company’s adjusted net income was $2.7 million, or $0.15 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $57.4 million, transaction costs of approximately $49.6 million related to the acquisition of Seajacks, a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.7 million which is primarily the result of an increase in the fair value of common shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("Star Bulk") and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("Eagle") received as a portion of the consideration for the sale of certain of our vessels to Star Bulk and Eagle and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the related credit facilities of $7.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $22.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $173.5 million, or $18.28 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $495.4 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities related to sold vessels of approximately $3.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2020 was a loss of $84.3 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of February 18, 2022, the Company had approximately $52.1 million in cash. The Company also continues to hold approximately 2.16 million common shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG).

Contracts Awarded

In February 2022, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed:

four contracts with customers in NW Europe for between 189 to 240 days, in aggregate, of employment for its NG2500-class vessels that together are expected to generate between approximately $11.6 million to $14.3 million of revenue in 2022; and

a contract in NW Europe for between 87 to 113 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $4.8 million to $6.2 million of revenue in 2022.

In December 2021, Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with Van Oord for the employment of Seajacks Scylla in Europe in 2023. The firm charter duration of the contract will generate approximately $60.0 million of revenue in 2023.

New Buildings

The Company is currently under contract with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for the construction of two next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessels (“WTIV”). The aggregate contract price is approximately $654.8 million, of which $33.0 million has been paid. The vessels are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2025. The estimated future payment dates and amounts are as follows (1) (dollars in thousands):

DSME1 DSME2 Q1 2022 (2) $ — $ 16,220 Q2 2022 — 16,220 Q3 2022 — — Q4 2022 33,036 — Q1 2023 — — Q2 2023 — — Q3 2023 33,036 32,441 Q4 2023 33,036 — Q1 2024 — — Q2 2024 — 32,441 Q3 2024 198,217 32,441 Q4 2024 — — Q1 2025 — — Q2 2025 — 194,644 Total $ 297,325 $ 324,407

(1) These are estimates only and are subject to change as construction progresses.

(2) Relates to payments expected to be made from February 24, 2022 to March 31, 2022.



On February 1, 2022, the Company announced that it discontinued discussions with a shipyard in the United States to build a Jones Act-compliant WTIV.

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of December 31, 2021 and February 18, 2022, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of December

31, 2021 As of

February 18,

2022 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $60.0 Million ING Revolving Credit Facility(1) $ — $ — $87.7 Million Subordinated Debt 87,650 — $70.7 Million Redeemable Notes 53,015 53,015 Total $ 140,665 $ 53,015

(1) ING issued a performance bond guarantee of approximately $7.1 million as of February 18, 2022, therefore reducing the amount available under the credit facility to $52.9 million.

In December 2021, the Company repaid $17.7 million of the Redeemable Notes due March 2022, and in February 2022, the Company repaid $87.7 million of 8% subordinated debt due September 2022. These two repayments of debt, which were assumed or issued as part of the Company’s acquisition of Atlantis Investorco Limited (the parent of Seajacks) in August 2021, amount to $105.4 million in aggregate.

In February 2022, the Company has received commitments from DNB Capital LLC, Societe Generale, Citibank N.A., Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Credit Industriel et Commercial for a five-year credit facility of $175 million (the “Credit Facility”).

The Credit Facility, which was over-subscribed, bears interest at the applicable benchmark plus 3.05%-3.15%, and may be partially drawn in Euros. It is subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation and is expected to close within the second quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share totaling approximately $0.4 million.

On February 23, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on or about March 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022. As of February 18, 2022, 39,741,204 common shares were outstanding.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. Future charter rates remain highly dependent on the duration and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. When these measures and the resulting economic impact will end and what the long-term impact of such measures on the global economy will be are not known at this time. The COVID-19 outbreak continues to rapidly evolve, with periods of improvement followed by periods of higher infection rates, along with the development of new disease variants, such as the Delta and Omicron variants, in various geographical areas throughout the world. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Revenue $ 16,516 $ 50,052 $ 139,229 $ 163,732 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses (332 ) 5,491 13,723 10,009 Vessel operating and project costs 15,087 21,383 52,505 92,806 Charterhire expense 121 5,559 34,001 21,107 Vessel depreciation 6,641 9,256 10,804 48,369 General and administrative expenses 16,765 6,081 83,954 25,671 Loss / write-down on assets sold or held for sale 82 458,806 (22,732 ) 495,413 Total operating expenses 38,364 506,576 172,255 693,375 Operating loss (21,848 ) (456,524 ) (33,026 ) (529,643 ) Other (expense) income: Interest income 29 20 87 210 Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks — — 57,436 — (Loss) income from equity investments (12,133 ) 474 9,735 (105,384 ) Income on derivative financial instruments 114 — — — Foreign exchange income (loss) 1,648 (105 ) 2,090 (348 ) Financial expense, net (1,928 ) (9,466 ) (16,360 ) (36,818 ) Total other (expense) income (12,270 ) (9,077 ) 52,988 (142,340 ) (Loss) income before income tax provision (34,118 ) (465,601 ) 19,962

(671,983 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (5,837 ) — (6,117 ) — Net (loss) income $ (28,281 ) $ (465,601 ) $ 26,079 $ (671,983 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (1.00 ) $ (40.90 ) $ 1.62 $ (70.85 ) Diluted $ (1.00 ) $ (40.90 ) $ 1.60 $ (70.85 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 28,214 11,385 16,096 9,484 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 28,214 11,385 16,279 9,484 Comprehensive income: Net (loss) income (28,281 ) (465,601 ) 26,079 (671,983 ) Other comprehensive income: Revaluation of derivative financial instruments, net of tax 394 — 323 — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (27,887 ) $ (465,601 ) $ 26,402 $ (671,983 )





Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) Unaudited December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,977 $ 84,002 Accounts receivable 25,420 21,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,846 16,515 Contract fulfillment costs 3,835 — Total current assets 189,078 121,603 Non-current assets Vessels, net 522,205 — Vessels under construction 36,054 — Assets held for sale — 708,097 Equity investments 27,607 24,116 Intangible assets 4,518 — Deferred tax asset 30,317 — Deferred financing costs, net — 1,143 Other assets 4,549

13,236 Total non-current assets 625,250 746,592 Total assets $ 814,328

$ 868,195 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 87,650 $ 13,226 Capital lease obligations — 32,677 Contract liabilities 12,275 — Corporate income tax payable 4,058 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28,744 41,113 Total current liabilities 132,727 87,016 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net — 157,511 Capital lease obligations — 351,070 Redeemable notes 53,015 — Other liabilities 2,389 — Total non-current liabilities 55,404 508,581 Total liabilities 188,131 595,597 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 81,875,000 shares and 31,875,000 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; outstanding 39,741,204 shares and 11,310,073 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,124 859 Paid-in capital 2,057,668 1,803,431 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 35,869 shares and 1,934,092 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (717 ) (73,444 ) Accumulated deficit (1,432,168 ) (1,458,248 ) Other comprehensive income 290 — Total shareholders’ equity 626,197 272,598 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 814,328 $ 868,195







Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 26,079 $ (671,983 ) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 12,159 7,317 Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks (57,436 ) — Vessel depreciation 10,804 48,369 Amortization of deferred financing costs 658 3,667 Write-off of deferred financing costs 7,196 3,088 (Gain) loss / write-down on assets held for sale (19,598 ) 428,833 Net unrealized (gains) losses on investments (9,651 ) 106,471 Dividend income on equity investment (862 ) (1,087 ) Drydocking expenditure (3,443 ) (22,597 ) Deferred tax asset (6,066 ) — Gain (loss) on derivatives 290 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 63,283 (7,877 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 27,233 37,872 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (42,039 ) 29,093 Decrease in taxes payable (366 ) — Net cash used in operating activities 8,241

(38,834 ) Investing activities Sale of equity investment 64,155 42,711 Cash acquired in Seajacks acquisition 25,719 — Dividend income on equity investment 862 1,087 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 496,107 194,066 Payments on vessels under construction / scrubber payments (36,464 ) (42,359 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 550,379 195,505 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock 165,896 82,254 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 186,671 Repayments of long-term debt (651,422 ) (364,165 ) Common shares repurchased (1,407 ) (16,724 ) Dividends paid (1,712 ) (3,235 ) Net cash used in financing activities (488,645 ) (115,199 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,975

41,472 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,002 42,530 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 153,977 $ 84,002



Conference Call on Results:

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (28,281 ) $ (465,601 ) $ 26,079 $ (671,983 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 1,899 5,937 8,425 29,853 Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,904 14,529 30,812 62,441 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,837 ) — (6,117 ) — EBITDA $ (24,315 ) $ (445,135 ) $ 59,199 $ (579,689 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.





Adjusted net income (loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, In thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Amount Per share Amount Per share Net loss from continuing operations $ (28,281 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (465,601 ) $ (40.90 ) Adjustments: Acquisition integration costs 1,461 0.05 — — (Gain) loss / write-down on assets 82 0.01 458,806 40.30 Write-off of deferred financing cost — — 2,722 0.24 Total adjustments $ (1,543 ) $ 0.06 $ 461,528 $ 40.54 Adjusted net loss $ (26,738 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (4,073 ) $ (0.36 )





Twelve Months Ended December 31, In thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Amount Per share Amount Per share Net income (loss) $ 26,079 $ 1.60 $ (671,983 ) $ (70.85 ) Adjustments: Gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks (57,436 ) (3.53 ) — — Transaction costs 49,564 3.04 — — (Gain) loss / write-down on assets (22,732 ) (1.40 ) 495,413 52.24 Write-off of deferred financing cost 7,196 0.44 3,088 0.33 Total adjustments $ (23,408 ) $ (1.45 ) $ 498,501 $ 52.57 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,671 $ 0.15 $ (173,482 ) $ (18.28 )





Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (income) $ (28,281 ) $ (465,601 ) $ 26,079 $ (671,983 ) Impact of adjustments 1,543 461,528 (23,408 ) 498,501 Adjusted net (loss) income (26,738 ) (4,073 ) 2,671 (173,482 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 1,899 5,937 8,425 29,853 Depreciation and amortization (1) 7,904 11,807 17,688 59,353 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,837 ) — (6,117 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (22,772 ) $ 13,671 $ 22,667 $ (84,276 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

