Life on Board in Automated Vehicles: Pandemic and Consumer Demand to Accelerate HWW Features in Cars

The automotive industry defines life on board as the time occupants will spend on board a future connected and automated vehicle. Level 4 automated driving will transform how vehicles are designed, from the inside out. With minimum-to-no driving activity involved, vehicle control systems such as steering, braking, and accelerating will be hidden away while a central automated system navigates the vehicle, making way for more space within the cabin.
The automotive industry has abstracted the concept of life on board as an evolution of cabin and cockpit technologies to enhance the engagement, comfort, and convenience features for vehicle occupants through artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and self-learning. The end result is a relaxed, immersive, and connected experience for occupants of an automated vehicle.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What does L4 autonomous driving market penetration look like?
- What is the business model that will define life on board's penetration into autonomous vehicles?
- What is the future development of cockpit and cabin technologies for future L4 automated vehicles?
- What are Tier I suppliers' and OEMs' main approaches to the concept of life on board?
- What are the top growth opportunities for players in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Life on Board
- Life on Board Scope of Analysis
- SAE* International Definition for Levels of Driving Automation
- Life on Board - Definition and Segmentation
- Business Models in L4 Automated Driving
- Key Competitors for Life on Board
- Key Growth Metrics for Life on Board
- Growth Drivers for Life on Board
- Growth Restraints for Life on Board
- Forecast Assumptions - Life on Board
- Revenue and Penetration Unit Forecast - Life on Board
- Global L4 Automated Vehicles - Unit Forecast by Business Models
- Global L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by Business Models
- The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type
- The Ownership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type
- The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Unit Forecast by OEM Type
- The Usership Model in L4 Autonomous Vehicles - Revenue Forecast by OEM Type
- Cabin Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type
- Cockpit Technologies - Revenue Forecast by Business Model and OEM Type
Cabin Technologies
Seating
- Overview of the CASE Roadmap
- Definitions - Seating Functions
- The Impact of CASE on Future Seating
- Seating Technologies for Future L4 Vehicles
- Seats - Future Trends
- Use Cases - Seating Function
- Seating Technology Evolution - Safety and Heating, Ventilation, and Air Cooling (HVAC)
- Seating Technology Evolution - Flexible Seating and HWW
- Seating Technology Evolution - Position Control and Entertainment
- Intu - Lear's Future Seating Solution for CASE
- Key Takeaways - Seating
Health, Wellness, and Wellbeing (HWW)
- Built-in Automotive HWW Features
- HWW Segmentation in the Automotive Industry
- Potential HWW Applications and Services, 2025-2035
- Evolution of In-car HWW Services
- Jaguar Land Rover - HWW Approach
- Key Takeaways - HWW
- Cabin Personalization
- Cabin Personalization
- Cabin Monitoring System
- Air Quality and Cabin Sanitization
- Ambient Lighting and Entertainment Bubbles
- Key Takeaways - Cabin Personalization
- Cockpit Technologies
- Definition - Cockpit Technologies
Human-machine Interface
- HMI Trends
- HMI - User Interfaces: Touch and Haptics
- Evolution of Cockpit Consoles
- Key Takeaways - HMI
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- HUD Landscape
- HUD - Technology and OEM Activity
- HUD - Technology Trends and Timelines
- Pininfarina: TEOREMA - A Virtual Concept Car
- Key Takeaways - HUD
OEM Approach
- Audi Grandsphere Concept
- Volvo 360
- Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion
- Chevrolet FNR Concept
- Tesla's Bioweapon Defense Mode
Tier Supplier Approach
- Faurecia - Cockpit of the Future
- Aident - AI 17 and AI 18 Concepts
- Toyota Boshoku MX191
Growth Opportunity Universe, Life on Board
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart, Flexible, and Safe Seating for Driverless Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2 - The Pandemic and Consumer Demand Will Accelerate HWW Features in Cars
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented Reality to Enhance HMI
