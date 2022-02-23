New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parmesan Cheese Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026
Parmesan cheese is a popular hard cheese known for its characteristically nutty and strong flavor combining salty, bitter, sweet taste. Also termed as Parmigiano Reggiano, it holds a grainy and crumbly texture, with its color varying from dark to light yellow. Parmesan cheese comes with exceptional nutritional qualities and is commonly considered as a functional food by several consumers owing to its association with health benefits and reduced disease risk. Parmesan cheese is a hard, granular cheese obtained from cow`s milk and aged for around 12-36 months. The cheese is loaded with protein and fat while offering a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Based on its high content of vitamin A, vitamins B6 & B12, calcium, copper, phosphorus and zinc, parmesan cheese offers an attractive option for health-conscious people. Parmesan cheese is easy-to-digest and loaded with calcium and protein. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Parmesan Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings. The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.
Rising cheese consumption due to changing consumer preferences and tastes continues to be a primary driver for the parmesan cheese market. People with hectic lifestyles and no time for home-cooking are increasingly looking for convenient, tasty foods. The demand is significantly benefitting various taste enhancers including butter, cheese and other toppings. In addition, rising consumer demand and preference for specific cheese-based products is also prompting various manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to consider cheese in line with consumer needs. The parmesan cheese market is further gaining from increasing consumption of packaged cheese products, which can be attributed to their immense popularity along with extended shelf-life of parmesan cheese. Cheese is also a popular ingredient for domestic cooking. The long shelf-life enables consumers to purchase cheese in big packages and store them in refrigerator for later use. Another prominent factor favoring the market growth is increasing consumption of parmesan cheese on account of introduction of new cheese-based snacks and bakery products. Parmesan cheese is anticipated to gain from increasing consumer demand for premium cheese products. Factors including increasing disposable income coupled with strong focus of people on health have enabled high-end food items to garner considerable attention in the recent years. In addition, rising incident of lifestyle diseases along with increasing consumer awareness about factors associated with these conditions are prompting people to spend on high-end healthy products including parmesan cheese. The trend is poised to continue driving global demand for parmesan cheese in the coming years.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.
- All American Foods
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BelGioioso Cheese Inc.
- Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc.
- Commercial Creamery Company
- Cora Brand Products
- Dairiconcepts, L.P.
- Kane grade Limited
- Kerry Group PLC
- Lactosan A/S
- Organic Valley
- Panos Brands LLC
- Saputo Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift
Gears for Survival
Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic
Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for
Resilience
Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY
Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant
due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm &
Posts Record Production
COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants
in Cheese Market
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Parmesan Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Dairy Products: An Overview
Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry
Select Stats
World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2015-2021)
Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select
Countries
Global Cheese Consumption by Type: 2020
An Evolution Scan of Cheese
Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns
Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional
Qualities
Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for
Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market
Price Outlook
Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese
Production volumes of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy by
Production Site (in thousand wheels of cheese): Jan 2019-Jan
2020
Parmigiano Reggiano Exports
Parmigiano Reggiano Exports from Italy to Destination
Countries: 2020
Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy
Production Process
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives
Consumption of Parmesan Cheese
Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder
Expansion of f Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market
Growth
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market
Prospects
Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well
Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth
On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth
Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy
Products Demand
Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes
Macro Trends Impacting Growth
Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer
Increased Growth Prospects
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: USA Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
CHINA
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: China Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: France Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: UK Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
INDIA
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 34: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: India Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parmesan
Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 45: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 47: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Parmesan
Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 51: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by
Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Parmesan
Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
AFRICA
Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -
Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________