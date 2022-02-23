New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parmesan Cheese Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Parmesan Cheese Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026



Parmesan cheese is a popular hard cheese known for its characteristically nutty and strong flavor combining salty, bitter, sweet taste. Also termed as Parmigiano Reggiano, it holds a grainy and crumbly texture, with its color varying from dark to light yellow. Parmesan cheese comes with exceptional nutritional qualities and is commonly considered as a functional food by several consumers owing to its association with health benefits and reduced disease risk. Parmesan cheese is a hard, granular cheese obtained from cow`s milk and aged for around 12-36 months. The cheese is loaded with protein and fat while offering a rich source of vitamins and minerals. Based on its high content of vitamin A, vitamins B6 & B12, calcium, copper, phosphorus and zinc, parmesan cheese offers an attractive option for health-conscious people. Parmesan cheese is easy-to-digest and loaded with calcium and protein. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The Parmesan Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings. The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.



Rising cheese consumption due to changing consumer preferences and tastes continues to be a primary driver for the parmesan cheese market. People with hectic lifestyles and no time for home-cooking are increasingly looking for convenient, tasty foods. The demand is significantly benefitting various taste enhancers including butter, cheese and other toppings. In addition, rising consumer demand and preference for specific cheese-based products is also prompting various manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to consider cheese in line with consumer needs. The parmesan cheese market is further gaining from increasing consumption of packaged cheese products, which can be attributed to their immense popularity along with extended shelf-life of parmesan cheese. Cheese is also a popular ingredient for domestic cooking. The long shelf-life enables consumers to purchase cheese in big packages and store them in refrigerator for later use. Another prominent factor favoring the market growth is increasing consumption of parmesan cheese on account of introduction of new cheese-based snacks and bakery products. Parmesan cheese is anticipated to gain from increasing consumer demand for premium cheese products. Factors including increasing disposable income coupled with strong focus of people on health have enabled high-end food items to garner considerable attention in the recent years. In addition, rising incident of lifestyle diseases along with increasing consumer awareness about factors associated with these conditions are prompting people to spend on high-end healthy products including parmesan cheese. The trend is poised to continue driving global demand for parmesan cheese in the coming years.

Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -

Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.

All American Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc.

Commercial Creamery Company

Cora Brand Products

Dairiconcepts, L.P.

Kane grade Limited

Kerry Group PLC

Lactosan A/S

Organic Valley

Panos Brands LLC

Saputo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift

Gears for Survival

Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic

Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for

Resilience

Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY

Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant

due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm &

Posts Record Production

COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants

in Cheese Market

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Parmesan Cheese - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Dairy Products: An Overview

Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry

Select Stats

World Cheese Production Volume in Thousand Metric Tons (2015-2021)

Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select

Countries

Global Cheese Consumption by Type: 2020

An Evolution Scan of Cheese

Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns

Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional

Qualities

Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for

Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market

Price Outlook

Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Production volumes of Parmigiano Reggiano in Italy by

Production Site (in thousand wheels of cheese): Jan 2019-Jan

2020

Parmigiano Reggiano Exports

Parmigiano Reggiano Exports from Italy to Destination

Countries: 2020

Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy

Production Process

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives

Consumption of Parmesan Cheese

Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder

Expansion of f Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market

Growth

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market

Prospects

Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth

Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy

Products Demand

Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

Macro Trends Impacting Growth

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer

Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



CHINA

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



INDIA

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 34: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Parmesan

Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Parmesan

Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 51: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by

Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Parmesan

Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Parmesan Cheese Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parmesan Cheese by Segment - Parmesan Cheese - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Segment -

Parmesan Cheese Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 59

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032442/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________