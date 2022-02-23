Single sign-on with Google Workspace is now available in NordPass Business

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass Business is introducing single sign-on (SSO) with Google Workspace. Google Workspace SSO allows all employees of the organization to sign in to NordPass with their Google account.



“We’re thrilled to offer this solution for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Previously, SMBs had limited options when it came to SSO capabilities since such functionalities would usually be reserved for enterprise-tier solutions. The use of SSO is set to enhance NordPass Business users’ experience and simplify the login process,” says Gerald Kasulis, head of business and channel operations at NordPass .

NordPass is the only major provider that includes Google SSO in the small business tier.

Why SSO?

In addition to being convenient, SSO eliminates the need to create multiple accounts and passwords. This is beneficial because many people still create weak and easily guessable passwords. For example, according to 2021 NordPass research , the most common password is still 123456. The passwords used by large corporations are not significantly more secure either. Another study looked into passwords that are used by large enterprise employees, and it revealed that many use their company name or the word “password.”

NordPass Business feature update: Activity Log

NordPass Business has also introduced an updated Activity Log feature . The updated version provides more in-depth information about specific actions, users, and items.

Now, Admins and Owners have access to an even wider scope of information about employees’ activities on the app. A new, upgraded version of Activity Log now includes details about Item Activities.

The Item Activities will provide an in-depth view of all item-related activities for factors like passwords, secure notes, and personal info.

For example, users with Admin and Owner rights will be able to see who created an item, who it was shared with, who owns the item, or what the item’s sharing policy is. And all of this information can be filtered by date.

Another new feature: mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA)

In effort to strengthen business password security, NordPass Business has also recently launched mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) .

From now on, in addition to entering their email address and password, NordPass Business customers will need to verify their identity through an authenticator app. Every organization can choose whether they want to implement this feature. MFA is highly recommended by security experts.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease-of-use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com .

Contact:

Patricia Cerniauskaite

patricia@nordsec.com