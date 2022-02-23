New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Rankine Cycle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market to Reach US$637 Million by the Year 2026
The organic rankine cycle (ORC) represents an improved version of rankine cycle and relies on an organic fluid featuring high molecular mass. Designed to generate thermal and electric power, ORC systems use different sources like conventional fuels along with renewable options such as solar energy, biomass and geothermal energy. These systems can also exploit waste heat from gas turbines, waste incinerators and industrial processes. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rapid industrialization and climate change concerns that are prompting industries to shift away from traditional power towards clean energy generation. The market expansion is also favored by favorable policies promoting sustainable technologies. The market expansion is poised to be favored by continuously increasing energy demand and enforcement of stringent emission regulations coupled with rising awareness of industrial sectors regarding energy efficiency. In the recent years, various countries have implemented financial measures and policies to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy. These endeavors are increasing the use of ORC systems for various applications associated with renewable power generation, including concentrated solar power, geothermal and biomass.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Rankine Cycle estimated at US$224.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$637 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. Geothermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.8% CAGR to reach US$628.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growth in the Geothermal segment is due to implementation of large-scale and high-capacity geothermal projects. Waste heat recovery is gaining from increasing attention on energy efficiency and continuing efforts by the industrial sector to exploit energy in an efficient manner. ORC-based waste heat recovery units are witnessing increasing use across applications like waste-to-energy projects and gas turbines in leading industries such as oil & gas, metal, glass and cement.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.8 Million in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $218.6 Million by 2026
The Organic Rankine Cycle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$218.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 16.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific remains the front-runner, owing to massive investments by various countries in ORC-based geothermal projects. The commencement of two large-scale ORC-based geothermal units in New Zealand and Indonesia in the recent years has established Asia-Pacific as the leading market globally. Growth in North America is attributed to ongoing work on a number of large-scale geothermal power generation projects in the US. The ORC market is gaining notable momentum in Europe on account of enforcement of supportive policies and ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- Atlas Copco North America LLC.
- Calnetix Technologies, LLC.
- ELVOSOLAR a.s.
- ENOGIA SAS
- Exergy International Srl
- INTEC GMK GmbH
- KAISHAN GROUP CO., LTD.
- Orcan Energy AG
- Ormat Technologies Inc.
- SUMEC GeoPower AG
- Triogen NL
- Turboden S.p.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted
Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw
Spotlight on Renewable Energy Driving the Organic Rankine
Cycle Market
COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry
COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill in Turkey
Organic Rankine Cycle - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)
ORC Technology: Primary Applications
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for
Global ORC Market
ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption
of Clean Energy Generation Technologies
Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit
Industrial Waste Heat
Analysis by Application
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery, and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Organic Rankine Cycle Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,
Europe, and Canada
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Applications of ORC
Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems
Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale
Thermal Conversion
Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired
Power Plants
Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant
Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption
Procedures
Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal
Combustion Engines
ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat
The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals
Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select Regions/
Countries
World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy &
Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom
ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies
Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):
2016, 2030, 2050
Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery
in Select Countries
Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector
Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well
Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2010-2019
Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020
Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for
2019, 2020 & 2021
Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment
Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector
# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for
2000-2019
Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities
Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select
Countries
Issues Linked to ORC and Possible Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Geothermal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Geothermal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Waste
Heat Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Waste Heat Recovery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 9: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organic
Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Germany, Italy, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 18: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
TURKEY
Table 21: Turkey Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat
Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 22: Turkey 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine
Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Organic Rankine Cycle Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine
Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Organic Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste
Heat Recovery and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine
Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for
the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________