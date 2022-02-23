Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO), a global Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York.

In honor of the occasion, David Jemmett, CEO, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (Nasdaq: CISO) is a global Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or at www.cerberussentinel.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



