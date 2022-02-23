New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ophthalmic Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032389/?utm_source=GNW
Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026
Lasers hold tremendous value to ophthalmologists given the power of the light beam to reshape cornea for enhancing its focus, creating a channel for easing intraocular pressure and cauterization of tiny hemorrhages. One of the major applications of lasers in the area has been the correction of nearsightedness, which has become a routine elective procedure in this area. Laser Blended Vision technique is another technique gaining growth for treatment of presbyopia. Application of lasers is also growing beyond vision correction, with significant research work paving its application in cataract surgeries and diagnostic retinal imaging among others. Use of ophthalmic lasers not only results in increased accuracy and efficacy of operations performed, but also enables treatment of patients on outpatient basis, thus avoiding both hospitalization as well as extended recovery time.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ophthalmic Lasers estimated at US$934.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Femtosecond Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$578.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Excimer Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global Ophthalmic Lasers market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $293.6 Million by 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $134.1 Million by 2026
The Ophthalmic Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$293.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.37% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$134.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$142.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. The market in these regions is expected to register steady growth over the coming years, largely driven by the growing aging population and increasing incidences of refractive error, cataract and glaucoma. The market growth is also supported by evolution of innovative technologies and procedures, especially in vision correction surgery. More than 84% of the population aged between 45-55 years require some form of vision corrective wear, while more than 95% of the population aged above 55 use either spectacles or contact lenses. Over 33% of Americans and Europeans aged over 40 years suffer from refractive errors.
Nd:YAG Lasers Segment to Reach $197.3 Million by 2026
In the global Nd:YAG Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$157.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- Alcon Management S. A.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.
- Iridex Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
- LIGHTMED Corporation
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Nidek Co., Ltd.
- Nova Eye Medical Limited
- Quantel Laser
- Topcon Corporation
- Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Impact on Ophthalmology Services
US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019
US Glaucoma And Cataract Procedures Growth: March -April 2020
Refractory Surgery Witnesses Surprising Increase in Patient
Interest amid COVID-19
Factors Leading to a Surge in Patient Interest
Future Directions
Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Zoom Effect for Lasik Procedures
Ophthalmic Lasers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Laser Technology: A Prelude
Ophthalmic Lasers: Definition and Scope
Market Outlook: Prevalence of Eye Diseases Backs Ophthalmic
Lasers Growth
Factors Driving Growth
Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics
Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-Related Eye
Diseases in the US
Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020
Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by
Number of Cases
Global Population with Glaucoma and Age-Related Macular
Degeneration: 2016-2030
US Refractive Surgery Demand on Upswing despite Challenges
Posed by COVID-19
India and China Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
Cost Comparison of Select Ophthalmic Surgery Procedures - India
Vs the US
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Ophthalmology Lasers
Market: 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Use of Micropulse Laser Therapy for Retinal Disorders
Micropulse Laser Vs. Conventional Laser Photocoagulation
SML Therapy for DME
SML Therapy for MO
SML Therapy for CSC
Covid-19 Pandemic Creates Demand for SLT
Advances in Refractive Surgery Enable Vision Optimization for
Broader Range of Patients
Tissue Implantation
Laser-Induced Refractive Index Change
Accurate Measurements
Upcoming IOLs
Integration of Augmented Reality and Navigated Laser Systems
SMILE Grows in Popularity
Retinal Laser Technology Evolves over the Years
Selective Retinal Therapy (SRT) with Microsecond Pulses:
A Novel Approach
Femtosecond Lasers Garner Demand Led by Better Visual Outcomes
List of FDA-Approved Lasers for LASIK and other Refractive
Correction Procedures 2013-2019
Laser Vision Correction (LVC): An Expanding Market
Laser Vision Correction - Key Benefits Ranked in the Order of
Relative Importance to Patients
Advancements in LASIK Widens Opprtunities
Myopia Control: An Expanding Opportunity
Number of People with Myopia and High Myopia: 2000-2030
Glaucoma Management: A Review of Recent Developments
Retinal Rejuvenation Therapy for AMD Patients
Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Witnesses Improved Growth
Number of Cataract Procedures Worldwide (2010, 2015, 2020, &
2025) (in Millions)
Technology Advancements Augment Cataract Surgery Outcomes
Nanosecond Laser Cataract Surgery
Select Recent Innovations
Diagnostic Application of Lasers Gain Significant Attention
Demographic Shift Drive Demand for Ophthalmic Lasers
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
World 65+ Population (In Million)
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Fuels Growth
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
Millennials: The New Target for Laser Vision Correction
Percentage of Occurrence of Refractive Errors by Age Group
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,
China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Prices Limit Use of Lasers
