Global Oleoresins Market to Reach US$1.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Oleoresins, the extracts of fatty or essential oil and resin in a semi-solid form, are acquired by evaporating the solvents utilized in oleoresin production, and the oleoresins that occur naturally are called balsams. Oleoresins are extracted from spices like capsicum, basil, celery seed, cardamom, clove bud, cinnamon bark, fir balsam, fenugreek, ginger, labdanum, jambu, marjoram, mace nutmeg, white/black pepper, parsley, pimenta, sage, rosemary, savory, turmeric, thyme, West Indian bay leaves, and vanilla. The demand for spices in Indonesia, Argentina, and Thailand is increasing and the demand for natural food products is anticipated to be the key driver of the oleoresins market. Oleoresins are increasingly emerging to be the most preferred form of spices, given the exceptional consistency in taste and aroma. Consumer penchant for new tastes and flavor options, demand for ethnic hot and spicy foods, expanding population base, escalating income levels, changing lifestyles and heightening health awareness are expected to augment demand for oleoresins in the spices and seasonings market. The quest to explore different nutraceuticals for health benefits is poised to open new avenues for oleoresins that are extracted from specific spices and hold powerful medicinal properties. Oleoresins are finding increasing acceptance for their antioxidant properties along with potential to mitigate aches and pains, reduce cholesterol levels and other benefits. The increasing use of oleoresins in the manufacture of body lotions and soaps boost markets prospects in the cosmetics and personal care market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oleoresins estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Seed Spices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$433.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paprika segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.5% share of the global Oleoresins market. The paprika oleoresin finds wide use as a flavoring agent and colorant. Paprika oleoresins are used to flavor cheese, orange juice, confectionery items, sauces, and processed meats. The focus on food safety and demand for natural food colors promotes growth opportunities for Paprika segment.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.4 Million by 2026



The Oleoresins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$178.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$195.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. The spice oleoresin market of India accounts more than half of the world`s total oleoresin production. India has favorable soil and climatic conditions to grow semi-tropic herbs and spices and therefore India is among the leading countries that produce spices.



Capsicum Segment to Reach $262.7 Million by 2026



Capsicum oleoresin is an organic and very concentrated substance and a mixture of both resin and oil acquired from the capsicum plant. Capsicum oleoresins with their strong flavor are used primarily for flavoring. Capsicum oleoresins are added to various types of medical creams and lotions used to treat muscle and joint pain. In the global Capsicum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$223.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured) -

Adani Pharmachem Private Limited

Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

AVT Naturals

Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Indo World Trading Corporation

Jean GAZIGNAIRE S.A.S.

Kalsec Inc.

Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Ozone Naturals

Paprika Oleo’s India Limited

Paras Perfumers

Plant Lipids

Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.

TMV Natural oils & Extracts (P) LTD

Universal Oleoresins

Vidya Herbs Private Limited







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Oleoresins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF’s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Oleoresins: Definition, Types & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Outlook for Spices & Seasonings Brightens the Outlook

for Spice Oleoresins Which Are Pure Extracts of Spices & Herbs

Robust Addressable Market Opportunity for Spice Oleoresin:

Global Consumption of Spices & Seasonings (In 000 Metric Tons)

for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Recovery of the Restaurant Industry, Rise of Cloud Kitchens &

Demand for Packaged Spices in Hotels & Restaurants to Drive

Demand for Oleoresins

Global Food Service Industry (In US$ Trillion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Rise in Demand for Natural Food Coloring Against a Backdrop of

Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Spur Growth of Oleoresins

in the Food Industry

Robust Outlook for Processed Foods (Functional Foods, Drinks,

Meat, Sauces, Condiments, and Dressing & Baked Food Products)

Focus on Safety Spurs Demand for Natural Food Colors

Global Packaged Food Opportunity (In US$ Trillion) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rise in Demand for Ethnic Foods to Drive Up Consumption of

Spice Oleoresins

Robust Appetite for Ethnic Foods Spurs Opportunity for Spice

Oleoresins: Global Market for Ethnic Foods (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Demand for Natural Extracts in Nutraceuticals to Spur

Growth for Oleoresins

Healthy Outlook for Nutraceuticals

Strong Gains for Nutraceuticals with Natural Extracts: A Boon

for Oleoresins

Global Opportunity for Nutraceuticals (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2026

Here’s How Oleoresins Find Use in Pharmaceuticals &

Nutraceutical Industries

Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Cosmetics and

Personal Care Market Drives Demand for Oleoresins

Rapidly Changing Consumer Perception Towards Natural

Ingredients in Personal and Cosmetics Products Highlights

Growth Opportunities for Oleoresins: Global Organic Cosmetics

and Personal Care Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2025



