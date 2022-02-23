Local Businesswoman Honored With Commercial Project of the Year Award From SYNLawn®

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angela Grego of SYNLawn Kansas City was recently honored with the Commercial Project of the Year awarded by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. Grego and her team were recognized for their 12,500-square-foot courtyard transformation at the Zona Rosa Shopping Center.

"Zona Rosa is an up-scale, outdoor shopping center with a center courtyard," explained Angela Grego, owner of SYNLawn Kansas City. "The courtyard used to be nothing but hardscaped plaza, and owners wanted to transform it into something as special as its surroundings. We overcame challenges to install a truly versatile space for patrons to enjoy for years to come."

The goal of this project was to revitalize the existing courtyard space into something patrons of the high-end shopping center could enjoy alongside their families. Grego and her team transformed the existing space into an all-inclusive synthetic turf courtyard using nearly 12,250 square feet of SYNTipede 343 and 250 square feet of Classic Putt and protected by a two-inch playground pad.

Using SYNLawn's durable and sustainable turf, Grego's team created a space for families to enjoy in any season. The upgraded courtyard includes a splash pad, amphitheater seating, and three berms, two of which come complete with turfed stairs. The ADA-compliant courtyard is family-friendly and inclusive.

SYNLawn Kansas City is the largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. Grego and her team serve the region by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial, landscaping, and residential projects. Photos of the Zona Rosa Shopping Center are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn Kansas City, please visit https://www.kansascityartificiallawns.com/.

