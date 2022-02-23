Local Businessmen Honored With Golf Project of the Year Award From SYNLawn®

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick and Aaron Perea of SYNLawn Colorado were recently honored with the Golf Project of the Year awarded by SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. The team was recognized for their three-tier, nine-hole showstopping residential golf installation at Windy Way Ranch.

"This massive golf course was a dream come true for the homeowner, who first learned about SYNLawn through our partnership with Dave Pelz," says SYNLawn Colorado owners, Nick, and Aaron Perea. "It was an honor to be selected for this unique golf project and see it come to life through the eyes of the homeowner."

The goal of this residential golf course was to create a space for a life-long golfer who has a deep passion for the game. SYNLawn's high quality product matched the resident's desire for a world-class golf course at home. Since completing the installation, the homeowner has taken advantage of this residential golf course every day.

The final installation offers six unique tee boxes, two fairways, four turf bunkers, and a large green with three tiers and nine holes. The design includes 4,500 square feet of classic pitch, 8,500 square feet of SYNBermuda 211, 4,500 square feet of SYNAugustine 347, 288 square feet of Tee Strike, and 1,500 square feet of SYNPlay 48.

SYNLawn Colorado is the largest supplier and certified installer of SYNLawn products. Perea and team serve the region by providing artificial grass solutions for commercial, landscaping, and residential projects. Photos of the Windy Way Ranch are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn Colorado please visit https://synlawncolorado.com.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

# # #

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Moser

cmoser@syntheticturfresources.com

614-506-5851

Related Images











Image 1: SYNLawn





synlawn.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment