OnTerra Systems Announces New RouteSavvy Route Planning Software Mobile App

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy route planning software (www.RouteSavvy.com), today announced a new RouteSavvy Mobile App with new delivery & service call management functionality and enhanced smartphone-based GPS tracking.



RouteSavvy is web-based, subscription-based, software-as-a-service (SAAS) route planning software. Designed specifically for the needs of small to mid-sized businesses & non-profits, RouteSavvy generates more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls & sales calls. More efficient routing significantly reduces fleet operating costs for fuel costs, maintenance expenses, and labor costs. In addition, RouteSavvy’s ability to generate more efficient routes typically leads to increases in business revenue, because more deliveries, pick-ups, or service calls can be shoe-horned into the work week.

“RouteSavvy’s new Mobile App is a game changer for small businesses & non-profits,” said OnTerra Systems President Steve Milroy. “By adding a mobile app that integrates directly with RouteSavvy software, users can achieve all the benefits of more efficient routing – plus gain access to powerful new proof of delivery / service call management functions and GPS tracking that costs a fraction of what traditional GPS tracking technology costs.”

RouteSavvy Mobile App Delivery Management / Service Call Management Features

Highlights of new delivery management / service call management functions in the RouteSavvy mobile app include the following:

Ability to send routes to the mobile app from the main RouteSavvy route planning software : Users have always been able to create new routes and edit existing routes from RouteSavvy route planning software. With the new RouteSavvy mobile app, RouteSavvy users can send routes to the user’s mobile device for stop review and completion.

: Users have always been able to create new routes and edit existing routes from RouteSavvy route planning software. With the new RouteSavvy mobile app, RouteSavvy users can send routes to the user’s mobile device for stop review and completion. Mark a stop as completed : This function allows delivery drivers or service technicians to formally indicate that a delivery, pick-up, or service call has been completed.

: This function allows delivery drivers or service technicians to formally indicate that a delivery, pick-up, or service call has been completed. Photo Capture function: The digital photo function allows users to take digital photos that can be used to prove a delivery was completed (a digital photo of the package left at a delivery location); show details of a completed service call; and more. The digital photos are uploaded to the RouteSavvy server for 30 days and are associated with the delivery or service call confirmation record.

The digital photo function allows users to take digital photos that can be used to prove a delivery was completed (a digital photo of the package left at a delivery location); show details of a completed service call; and more. The digital photos are uploaded to the RouteSavvy server for 30 days and are associated with the delivery or service call confirmation record. Signature capture function: The RouteSavvy mobile app also allows delivery drivers and/or service technicians to capture a signature from a customer once a delivery or service call has been completed.

The RouteSavvy mobile app also allows delivery drivers and/or service technicians to capture a signature from a customer once a delivery or service call has been completed. Notifications: The RouteSavvy mobile app can send notifications when a stop is marked as complete.

RouteSavvy Mobile App Smartphone-based GPS Tracking Enhancements

RouteSavvy first introduced innovative GPS tracking using a driver’s smartphone in 2019. RouteSavvy’s smartphone-based GPS tracking for small to mid-sized fleets makes use of the driver’s mobile device (cell phone or tablet) for GPS tracking, instead of expensive GPS tracking hardware that must be purchased and installed on each vehicle. OnTerra Systems’ innovative technical approach allows small to mid-sized fleets to take advantage of all the benefits of GPS tracking at a fraction of the cost of traditional, hardware-based GPS tracking technology.

Highlights of the RouteSavvy Mobile App’s enhanced, smartphone-based GPS tracking functions includes the following:

Ability to turn RouteSavvy GPS Tracking on and off with one click: GPS tracking can be activated when drivers or service techs are on duty and turned off when the workday is done.

GPS tracking can be activated when drivers or service techs are on duty and turned off when the workday is done. Battery optimization: When the vehicle is not moving, RouteSavvy GPS tracking goes into sleep mode to conserve battery power on the smartphone. When the vehicle starts moving again, RouteSavvy GPS tracking commences.

When the vehicle is not moving, RouteSavvy GPS tracking goes into sleep mode to conserve battery power on the smartphone. When the vehicle starts moving again, RouteSavvy GPS tracking commences. Fixed Location Tracking: In many industries, there often is no formal address associated with the delivery or service call location. Examples include cell phone tower repairs, dumpster deliveries & maintenance, party rental supply deliveries (such as tables and chairs delivered to park locations), porta potty deliveries to construction sites, and more. When locations of delivery or service call stops don’t have a formal address, RouteSavvy can log those locations with a latitude-longitude designation. This allows for fast, efficient pick-up or maintenance of items delivered to locations not associated with formal street addresses.

In addition, RouteSavvy’s original GPS tracking functions continue to be available as part of the new RouteSavvy Mobile App with Smartphone-based Fleet Tracking, including:

Real-time viewing of vehicle locations from the office: Fleet managers can view the current positions of the vehicles in the fleet in real-time by tracking the position of the driver’s cell phone;

Fleet managers can view the current positions of the vehicles in the fleet in real-time by tracking the position of the driver’s cell phone; “Breadcrumbs” functionality: RouteSavvy GPS tracking via its mobile app provides location positions of vehicles as far as a week into the past (also known as “breadcrumbs”);

RouteSavvy GPS tracking via its mobile app provides location positions of vehicles as far as a week into the past (also known as “breadcrumbs”); Location data export: Vehicle location data can be exported into an Excel spreadsheet for pattern analysis or record keeping;

Vehicle location data can be exported into an Excel spreadsheet for pattern analysis or record keeping; Planned Vs. Actual Route Comparisons: RouteSavvy’s GPS tracking allows fleet managers to compare planned routes vs. actual routes to improve future route planning.

RouteSavvy’s GPS tracking allows fleet managers to compare planned routes vs. actual routes to improve future route planning. Proof of Delivery Reports: This is provided with photos & signatures captured on the mobile device.

The monthly cost for RouteSavvy route planning software starts at $39 per vehicle per month for one vehicle, with the monthly per-vehicle cost decreasing as more fleet vehicles are added. The cost of the RouteSavvy Mobile App starts at $15 per vehicle per month for one vehicle and decreases as more vehicles are added.

To deploy the RouteSavvy Mobile App, users must first purchase RouteSavvy route planning software. The RouteSavvy mobile app is an add-on that allows routing data to be sent to a driver’s smartphone or tablet. Fleet managers that want to test drive the mobile app may sign up for the free, 14-day trial of RouteSavvy. Once users have deployed a free trial or a monthly subscription for RouteSavvy route planning software, they can add load the RouteSavvy mobile app.

RouteSavvy Mobile App – Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.routesavvy.trackers

RouteSavvy Mobile App – IOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/routesavvy/id1590862375

About RouteSavvy

RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) is affordable, web-based, route optimization software developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems. RouteSavvy helps business owners generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. RouteSavvy costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. RouteSavvy has proven ROI and generates immediate savings that typically pay for the monthly investment within the first month of usage. RouteSavvy also offers an add-on Mobile App with powerful delivery management / service call management functionality and smartphone-based GPS tracking. OnTerra Systems also offers RouteSavvy Application Program Interface so software developers can integrate RouteSavvy route optimization functionality into the applications they are developing.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a software company that provides RouteSavvy routing software (www.RouteSavvy.com); the MapSavvy Web Mapping Service as an affordable source of aerial imagery (www.MapSavvy.com); and Bing Maps integration products and licensing (www.OnTerraSystems.com). OnTerra Systems’ mission is to provide traditionally expensive web mapping technologies at prices that small & mid-sized businesses and non-profits can afford. OnTerra Systems has thousands of customers and is a long-time Microsoft partner. OnTerra can be reached at: www.onterrasystems.com or 720.836.7201.

