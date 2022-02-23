Cannabis Banking Fintech Company Green Check Verified Promotes Paul Dunford and Stacy Litke to Executive Level Positions

Bonita Springs, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Check Verified, the leading fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services, today announced the promotions of Paul Dunford to VP of Knowledge, and Stacy Litke to VP of Banking Programs. Green Check Verified (GCV) counts nearly 100 U.S. banks and credit unions as partners. Over the past year, the company increased the number of cannabis-related businesses (CRB) on its platform by 270%, and expanded its ability to offer financial institutions (FIs) bespoke solutions for building their own cannabis products and service offerings.

The industry is poised for another growth spurt in 2022, with many new states planning to legalize medical and or recreational cannabis and existing programs anticipated to expand as well. In their new executive roles, Dunford and Litke will continue to be integral in helping GCV capitalize on this growth, shaping the company’s expanding future roadmap and vision, and be instrumental in driving innovative new customer-focused strategies. As part of this roadmap, Paul and Stacy will continue to present their monthly Cannabis Banking Bootcamps, which have now been attended by nearly 700 financial institutions.

“It can’t be overstated how critical both Paul and Stacy’s contributions have been to our operation. They each bring their own vast and unique knowledge about what it takes to run a successful cannabis banking program in today’s climate,” said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. “With the landscape around cannabis banking shifting fast, there are countless new opportunities for us to help the industry reach that next level, and their efforts will be invaluable as we head into GCV’s next phase of growth.”

As one of GCV’s co-founders, Dunford’s inquisitive and unparalleled compliance-based approach to solving the complexities of the regulated financial and cannabis industries has benefited the company from the start. Dunford has worked to develop and maintain GCV’s advanced compliance rules engine — which contributes to the scalability of all GCV products — while helping the company to quickly expand into serving any direct marijuana, hemp or indirect business in the vast cannabis ecosystem with confidence and clarity. Dunford is also spearheading a new certification program, which will enable more FIs to confidently begin their cannabis banking journey.

Litke has been an exceptional leader in developing and maintaining all of the components for enabling FIs to launch and scale successful programs. Litke’s deep understanding of banking compliance operations and passions for efficiencies through technology — rooted in both an extensive banking and banking technology background — has been a real asset for GCV’s business development efforts. As VP, Litke will continue to define client success and oversee the services that assure cannabis banking programs are fully compliant and meet regulations.

“Over the past year, Green Check Verified has established itself as the industry’s most trusted cannabis banking partner, and I am immensely proud of the team’s stellar work on behalf of our clients and their programs,” said Stacy Litke, VP of Banking Programs. “The industry has come a long way, and I look forward to helping even more customers establish successful cannabis banking programs.”

“Education continues to be an important part of the cannabis banking landscape, and we strongly believe that we have a responsibility to lead those discussions.” says Paul Dunford, VP of Knowledge. “There continues to be a fair amount of inconsistency of information surrounding the industry, but we’ve made tremendous progress over the past year and I’m excited to help amplify that in my expanded role.”

Green Check Verified continues to expand its banking service offerings for FIs and CRBs, with an ambitious roadmap for 2022. Litke’s and Dunford’s leadership will continue to be instrumental in helping banks and credit unions understand cannabis financial services, where the industry is headed, and how GCV is helping them get there.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.