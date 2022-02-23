Coaching Association of Canada Launches the next phase of Responsible Coaching with the Safe, Smart and Secure Campaign

Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Coaching Association of Canada invites all sport organizations to support the national Responsible Coaching Movement (RCM) campaign. The campaign encourages sport organizations to take the RCM pledge as a first step in helping to foster a safe and positive sport environment for all.

In its initial phase, nearly a thousand sport organizations across Canada have taken the RCM pledge to implement policies and champion the Responsible Coaching Movement. The CAC has launched this updated awareness campaign to encourage more organizations to follow suit and implement enhanced recommendations to address the needs of safe sport.

The CAC has developed new resources to help sport organizations communicate and implement safe sport policies to their members, including a short informational video to easily explain the RCM, a new interactive RCM Champions map and streamlined pledge process, a revised screening policy and process, infographics and posters for the three RCM pillars, and a new Understanding the Rule of Two eLearning module (to be released in April 2022).

Creating a culture in sport that is truly safe, smart and secure for everyone is a priority of the Government of Canada and it encourages all sport organizations to raise awareness about this important campaign.

“We all have a role to play to ensure that sport can remain safe, smart and secure for everyone, including the athletes, coaches, volunteers, and the organizations that represent them,” said Lorraine Lafrenière, CEO of the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC). “With the use of the updated resources and taking the RCM pledge, sport organizations are helping to foster a safe and positive sport environment for all.”

The CAC works directly with sport organizations and other partners to adopt and implement supportive policies and processes related to responsible coaching. The Responsible Coaching Movement includes three distinct pillars: the Rule of Two, background screening and ethics training. Each serve to help create a sport environment that is Safe, Smart and Secure, which is also the core message of the campaign.

Coaching is the most popular volunteer activity in Canada, with nearly two million people involved annually. To help ensure the safety and protection of sport participants and coaches, the Coaching Association of Canada (CAC) and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) developed the Responsible Coaching Movement (RCM).

In addition to the CCES, 65 National Sport Organizations, and 13 Provincial/Territorial Coaching Representatives, the CAC is proud to collaborate with organizations such as the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and Respect Group, to create a safer sport environment for all.

“The CCES applauds the ongoing efforts of the CAC to raise awareness around the foundational elements of the RCM as a means to ensure safe sport for all,” said Paul Melia, CEO, Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES). “We are committed to continuing our work with the CAC to introduce new values-based tools and resources through the RCM that will foster a culture change in sport that we believe will lead to smart, safe and secure environments for all participants.”

“From those humble beginnings to now, almost 1000 organizations taking the RCM Pledge, that is an impressive achievement. To me, it means that more and more Canadian sport organizations are sincerely committed to athlete safety and our coaches are more aware of their important role in creating welcoming environments. Hats off to our friends at the CAC for making this a priority and sticking with it,” said Sheldon Kennedy, Co-Founder, Respect Group.

"As leaders in the golf industry, and as we train and educate the next generation of golf instructors and coaches, we have made it our number-one priority to ensure that golf is a safe place for everyone," said PGA of Canada Chief Innovation Officer Matt Allen. "All of us at the PGA of Canada give the RCM our full support as we pledge to foster a safe and positive sport environment through the tools, support, and resources available through this groundbreaking program."

“Safe sport requires an ongoing commitment from organizations to uphold standards for accountability and transparency. Our agency is proud to walk alongside these organizations, their coaches, families, and athletes by providing support to safeguard athletes from child sexual abuse through our Commit to Kids framework and training, as part of the Responsible Coaching Movement,” said Noni Classen, Director of Education, Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Has your sport organization taken the RCM pledge? Check which organizations across Canada have signed the RCM pledge by visiting the interactive map on the CAC’s website. Join many organizations who are committed to making sport Safe, Smart and Secure for everyone and sign the RCM pledge today.

For more information on the Responsible Coaching Movement, to sign the RCM pledge, or to access resources available to help promote consistent safety principles, please visit coach.ca/RCM.

About the Coaching Association of Canada

The Coaching Association of Canada unites stakeholders and partners in its commitment to raising the skills and stature of coaches, and ultimately expanding their reach and influence. Through its programs, the CAC empowers coaches with knowledge and skills, promotes ethics, fosters positive attitudes, builds competence, and increases the credibility and recognition of coaches. The CAC provides support and resources to partners to aid their safe sport implementation and journey to responsible coaching. For more information, please visit www.coach.ca, follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About the Responsible Coaching Movement

The Responsible Coaching Movement (RCM) helps sport organizations in Canada ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all participants, both on and off the field of play. Responsible Coaching promotes a safe and positive sports environment for all. From the coaches interacting with participants, to the volunteers and staff of sport organizations and clubs, everyone has a role to play to help keep sport safe, smart and secure. In taking the RCM pledge, organizations demonstrate their commitment to playing an active role in making responsible coaching a priority for all to take part.