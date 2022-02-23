Sharpe Medical Group Opens Both Virtual and Physical Doors

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharpe Medical Group, a concierge medical practice, is announcing its opening to serve the residents of Texas.

The practice provides a combination of virtual and in-person visits in the comfort of your home, providing superior medical care by combining preventative medicine, health management, and emergency services focused on the patient. Patients receive quarterly physicals, medical evaluations, laboratory services, specialty care referrals, prescriptions, immunizations, and consultations among its services.

Led by Dr. Leslie Sharpe, MD, a physician with over 20 years of experience caring for patients, Sharpe Medical Group is dedicated to providing medical care that exceeds all industry standards in giving patients the attention they deserve. With concierge medicine, patients can enjoy their care and privacy from the comfort of their home specifically focused on the individual and provided with rapid 24-hour access.

"Many health-related problems have a common root cause, "said Dr. Leslie. "With preventative care at the core, I will work with you to discover what issues may be resolved to prevent further illness."

For more information about Sharpe Medical Group or to schedule a free consultation, please get in touch with us via the sharpemedicalgroup.com website.

Dr. Leslie Sharpe, also known as "Dr. Leslie," is a board-certified emergency medicine physician who has treated thousands of patients in Texas, Pennsylvania, and New York and is passionate about preventative medicine, health management, and emergency services.

Dr. Leslie received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School / Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, completed an internship in Internal Medicine, and a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Florida, Shands Jacksonville. She has served as the director of a hospital-associated, free-standing ER, medical director for S.A.N.E. (sexual assault nurse examiners), medical director of United Hands, Inc (a non-profit organization providing medical missions to the Americas, Caribbean, and Africa). She has also been seen on ABC and NBC and has spoken at the National Medical Association and Laura Bush Foundation.

Dr. Leslie enjoys living in Texas. Whether she is riding in Palo Duro Canyon or floating on the Brazos River, she is available and proud to serve the residents of Texas.

Contact:

Sharpe Medical Group

info@sharpemedicalgroup.com

1-325-310-6310

