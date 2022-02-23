Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in New Jersey

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in New Jersey have seen a growing number of deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as New Jersey residents seek protection against grid outages.

Last year, tens of thousands of New Jersey residents experienced power outages following Hurricane Ida. These outages helped spur a growing interest in reliable backup power solutions like home solar and batteries. New Jersey residential storage capacity growth projections show steady year over year growth, with capacity expected to grow nearly 8-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Home batteries are an increasingly important investment for homeowners across the country to gain energy resilience during grid outages,” said Arthur Souritzidis, CEO at Momentum Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. “Adding an Enphase Energy System with IQ Batteries to a home gives homeowners ultimate control, enabling them to produce, store, and manage their own clean energy.”

Additionally, New Jersey homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ solar microinverters. The IQ8 solar microinverters can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with the IQ8 solar system.

"We want to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and offering some of the best, most innovative solar technology available is critical to achieving this," said Sean Angelini, president and CEO at Orbit Energy & Power, an Enphase Platinum installer. "The Enphase IQ Battery is one of the most advanced energy storage solutions on the market. It delivers not only peak performance, but also safety, durability, and reliability, and these qualities are what our customers value the most."

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase® App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty with an optional 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“The flexibility, independence, and resilience enabled by the complete Enphase Energy System, including high-quality solar, batteries, and software technology, are exactly what our customers are looking for,” said Dan Javan, CEO at Suntuity Solar, an Enphase Gold Installer and a top 10 U.S. Residential Integrator. “Along with Enphase, we are committed to excellence and a premium customer experience, so families can switch to solar and batteries knowing they are in good hands.”

“The Enphase Energy System, featuring IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, harnesses industry-leading technology to protect homeowners from power outages and unlock more sustainable living,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “With the support of our trusted and dedicated installer network in New Jersey, Enphase continues to meet customer demand for comprehensive home energy solutions.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

