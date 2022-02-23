Netreo Announces Extensive Cloud Monitoring Enhancements to its SaaS-based Full-Stack IT Infrastructure Monitoring Solution

Huntington Beach, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced extensive enhancements to the Netreo SaaS cloud monitoring solution. Enterprise networks continue to evolve into a hybrid blend of on-premises, public and private clouds, and Netreo’s enhanced cloud monitoring simplifies how IT organizations optimize and adapt to today’s hybrid enterprise infrastructures. Extensive cloud monitoring enhancements will be available as part of Netreo SaaS Professional and Ultimate versions on March 9, 2022.

“Netreo has been accelerating the delivery of great customer experiences through open innovation,” said Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. “We have been developing enhanced cloud management capabilities, which we have augmented with Microsoft Azure management capabilities acquired from CloudMonix, to give our customers a fully integrated enhanced cloud monitoring solution that provides maximum visibility into hybrid and multi-cloud environments.”

With this offering, Netreo now delivers a single solution for monitoring the multi-cloud environments, cloud services and on-premises resources found in modern enterprises. Additional support for optimizing more than 30 Azure and AWS resources have been added to the popular SaaS solution that already provides comprehensive observability and monitoring across Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Office 365, Google Cloud, Google Apps for Business, Salesforce and many other cloud providers and services.

“The best way to provide differentiated value to IT monitoring is by improving productivity while reducing workloads, and that squarely points to automation,” said Netreo VP Products Josh Chessman. “Netreo’s cloud monitoring consolidates multi-cloud and on-premises monitoring into a single platform, includes enhancements that extend Azure Monitor and AWS CloudWatch capabilities and features our most advanced automation technologies.”

Netreo expedites time-to-value and significantly reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) of IT infrastructure management by simplifying how companies identify resources and manage their cloud ecosystems. Featuring dynamic resource and service discovery, Netreo automates onboarding and configuration and automatically places new devices into dashboards, maps, reports and more. Event-driven automation enables rapid recovery from outages and incidents and reduces engineering workloads. Cascading, multi-layer templates automatically assign correct and complete configurations for alerting, automation, anomaly detection, log analysis and more.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.