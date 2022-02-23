HP Announces Industry First Laser Tank Printer to Enable High-Quality, Low-Cost Printing for Small Businesses

Highlights:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduces the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s, created for entrepreneurs and small business owners looking for reliable, cost-efficient resources in all facets of their business. Given the significant growth of small and medium-sizes businesses in recent years, HP’s latest innovations and intuitive features in the LaserJet MFP 2600s better support the next-generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining print management.

“Small business has grown tremendously over the past two years and at HP, we’re uniquely positioned to meet the evolving needs of these customers with the introduction of the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s, featuring the revolutionary, refillable LaserJet tank,” says Xavier Garcia, Global Head of Print Hardware Systems at HP. “The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s is a premier offering combining incredible performance with hassle-free print management. This addition to our LaserJet series, with comprehensive features, underscores our commitment to helping small businesses thrive through efficient, easy-to-use solutions.”

For those with high-volume printing needs, the HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2600s features automatic duplex printing, a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page7 long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use. Users can also seamlessly connect using the best-in-class8 HP Smart app9 which enables employees to print remotely from their mobile device plus access advanced scanning features with Smart Advance10. Advanced safety features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected.

Please note information on country availability, pricing, and retail destinations for vary region by region.

To learn more about the HP LaserJet Tank MFP Series 2600s including additional models available in this series, please visit hp.com.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

1 When used in accordance with instructions. Average reload time based on HP Internal Testing

2 Actual yield varies considerably based on content of printed pages and other factors. Average based on ISO/IEC 19752 and continuous printing. Additional printed pages require toner reload. For details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsupplies

3 Based on internal HP comparison of cost-per-page of in-class HP LaserJet Pro M15 and HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28 using standard-fill HP 44A/48A/47A Black Original LaserJet Toner Cartridge. For page yield details see www.hp.com/go/learnaboutsup

4 Toner Reload Kit is not included with the printer; please purchase separately.

5 HP calculation based on aftermarket supplies waste consumption with HP LaserJet M208, M209, M211 and MFP M232, M233, M234, M236 printers using HP Black Original LaserJet toner cartridge 134A/X, 135A/X, 136A/X and 137A/X.

6 The yield of imaging drum is approximately 50,000 single-sided pages (letter or A4 size paper). There are many factors that determine the actual drum useful life, such as temperature, humidity, type of paper, type of toner used and other variables. The imaging drum unit is replaceable through authorized service provider.​

7 The yield of imaging drum is approximately 50,000 single-sided pages (letter or A4 size paper). There are many factors that determine the actual drum useful life, such as temperature, humidity, type of paper, type of toner used and other variables. The imaging drum unit is replaceable through authorized service provider.​

8 Compared to OEM printing apps for the majority of top-selling, network-capable inkjet/laser printers and all-in-ones for the home and office, priced ≤450 USD. Market share as reported by IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker – Final Historical CYQ4 2020. Claim based on research of printer manufacturer’s print apps and Keypoint Intelligence hands-on testing and study April 2021 commissioned by HP. For details, please see: keypointintelligence.com/HPSmartApp

9 Requires the HP Smart app download. For details on local printing requirements see www.hp.com/go/mobileprinting. Certain features/software are available in English language only and differ between desktop and mobile applications. Subscription may be required; subscription may not be available in all countries. See details at HPSmart.com. Internet access required and must be purchased separately. HP account required for full functionality. List of supported operating systems available in app stores. ​

10 After 12 months, monthly fee applies to continue advanced features with HP Smart Advance. HP Smart Advance is not available in all countries.

16 Wireless operations are compatible with 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz operations only. Learn more at www.hp.com/go/mobileprinting. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®️. Supports both 5.0 GHz and 2.4 GHz using up to 12 non-overlapping channels vs only 3 non-overlapping channels for 2.4 GHz only. Supports 5.0 GHz band (up to 150 mbps) vs 2.4 GHz band (up to 72.2 mbps). Internet access required and must be purchased separately.

