The Hand of D10S to Touch the Blockchain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Fanz.com has issued a news release announcing that it has signed a contract with D10S for the launch of a NFT Collection. The full text of the news release follows:

Fanz.com have signed a contract with Stefano Ceci, licensee of Diego Armando Maradona's intellectual property rights, to launch the D10S NFT collection, to celebrate the life of the Maradona.

The NFT collection will launch in April 2022 and will celebrate Maradona's life through 10,000 unique NFTs. A percentage of primary sales will be donated to children's charities in Buenos Aires and Naples.

Fanz is a British technology company, targeting the global football community. Fanz enable football legends, players and teams access to digital artists, technology, and communities to launch and monetize NFTs, as well as play to earn games and access the metaverse. Fanz's vision is to help the next generation of football fans become owners, not customers, through the blockchain.

Fanz founder Sam Jones said, "There are no greater legends in the game than Diego Maradona. Arguably the most talented player in history, he lifted the World Cup in 1986 and anyone who watched him play will never forget him. Honouring him on the Fanz platform is our privilege. The greatest art form of blockchain is not the NFTs themselves, but the smart contracts on which they are built. In this case, we will make sure that a percentage of every NFT sold is given to children's charities in Maradona's name."

"Launching this project with Fanz in the name of Maradona is an exciting tribute to his legacy. That part of the proceeds went to children's charities in Naples and Buenos Aires where Diego has always identified himself was his eternal desire. He always put children and needy people first," Stefano Ceci.

To register for the D10S collection, join the Fanz Discord community on Fanz.com

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

The Company was founded in 2020 by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang and has offices in Manchester and Shanghai.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $420 billion this year according to McKinsey. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy. Having launched in November 2020, the OOOOO platform has seen over +500,000 installs to date and successfully onboarded leading brands across fashion, sport, beauty, and wellness.

