InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces New Internal Hearing Aid Sales & Hearing Care Professional Call Center

Staffed by a Highly Experienced Team of Licensed Hearing Professionals and Leading Salespeople from Competitor Platforms

Aims to Enhance Customer Experience and Deliver Revenue Growth

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: INND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, today announced the introduction of its own new internal customer call center (the "Call Center") for its subsidiary HearingAssist of nearly 500,000 customers and its iHear branded hearing aid customers. The integration of the Call Center is InnerScope's latest service-minded innovation, designed to elevate the support it provides to customers across the country as it continues its nationwide growth.

InnerScope conducted an exhaustive recruitment effort in staffing its Call Center with a team of highly-experienced industry talent, consisting of licensed hearing professionals, including doctors of audiology, top salespeople, and hearing aid customer care representatives (the "Call Center Team") from many of its competitors, including Eargo, Hear.com, and YesHearing.com.

InnerScope has assembled a Call Center Team that can offer multiple levels of NO-CHARGE customer service depending on each customer's needs in their "Journey to Better Hearing," which includes:

HEARING PRODUCT SPECIALISTS



InnerScope's staff of Hearing Product Specialists will help guide the customer through the different types of hearing aids and explain the features and benefits of each model for the customer to make the best-informed decision before purchasing hearing aids.

CONSULTATIONS WITH A LICENSED HEARING PROFESSIONAL



InnerScope's staff of Licensed Hearing Professionals are available for a Free Consultation for those customers seeking help in understanding their hearing loss or hearing needs before purchasing hearing aids. In addition, when the customer purchases hearing aids, a Licensed Hearing Professional will help each customer through the fitting process to ensure proper fitting and maximum hearing benefit from the hearing aids.

LIFETIME SUPPORT AFTER-CARE SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES



InnerScope's staff of After-Care Service Representatives are available to assist with any ongoing lifetime care and additional services a customer might need after purchasing hearing aids. This team of After-Care Service Representatives is available to assist customers in keeping their hearing aid(s) in tip-top shape, so they can enjoy hearing from the hearing aids for many years to come.

The launch of InnerScope's Call Center coincides with InnerScope's previously announced launch of a new eCommerce website for its subsidiary HearingAssist , which offers customers an industry-leading digital experience, including mobile responsiveness for a better customer experience, enhanced search, a streamlined product search capability, including live inventory and pricing search features, 24/7 product purchases with an easier check-out process. Visitors can call HearingAssist.com Toll Free Number 1-800-700-4327 to connect to one of the Call Center Team members and receive a Free Consultation with a team of licensed hearing professionals to help answer any questions about their hearing loss, as well as any hearing products requirements they may need.

"Our new Call Center will allow InnerScope to assume more ownership of the way we approach and deliver a personalized high-touch experience for the customer," stated Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We designed our Call Center to be scalable as we continue our growth. We started with 15 experienced Call Center Team members, and we continue to add more every month. Our Call Center is part of our commitment to building industry-leading hearing aid brands backed by superior hi-touch customer service. With our continued product innovation and our ever-growing wholesale/retail partners, including Walmart , we believe there is a tremendous market opportunity for InnerScope to experience explosive growth potential over the next 6 to 12 months."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc. , a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Amazon.com , Giant Eagle , Hy-Vee , Hartig Drug , Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.com , HSAStore.com , & WellDeservedHealth.com. Additional major retailers in-store and online launching soon.

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies' latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit:

http://iheardirect.com

http://hearingassist.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies ( OTC: INND ), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page:

https://twitter.com/inndstock

InnerScope Hyperlinks:

HearingAssist

hearing assist - Walmart.com

Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc.

Acquisition of HearingAssist

Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Products.

InnerScope's Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@innd.com

833-788-0506

www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page.