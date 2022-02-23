New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032347/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market to Reach $192.6 Million by 2026



The use of an appropriate retinal camera is essential for ophthalmologists for accurate diagnosis and treatment of various eye-related diseases. Fundus camera refers to an ophthalmic imaging device, which combines a high resolution camera with a low power microscope. Fundus cameras are typically used in applications such as fundus imaging, fluorescein angiography, paired optic disk images and external photograph. Fundus cameras are widely used in screening and diagnosis of various types of retinal disorders including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. Ophthalmologists, optometrists and others use fundus cameras for screening and diagnostic purposes. A fundus or retinal camera enables practitioners to gain deeper details about the retina and also save the results for comparison and further study. Both patient and practitioner can have access to in-depth analyses of condition and subsequently take measures for treatment of the same. Fundus cameras are easy to easy devices that can capture detailed images of the retina.



A non-mydriatic fundus camera uses the reflective properties of the retina to provide details and also store images. The results achieved from non-mydriatic fundus camera are superior compared to other tools like slit lamps, and do not need pupil dilation in most cases. The camera helps in early detection and monitoring of various types of eye disorders including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. The camera can be easily operated and requires minimal training for the operator. The benefits of the camera including a wider angle of targeted area and availability of different filter choices for image enhancement purposes. On the other hand, non-mydriatic fundus cameras do not provide stereoscopic ability, and do not detect abnormalities outside the viewing field.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras estimated at US$122.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$192.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Ophthalmology Clinics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$128.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hospitals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.5% share of the global Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $21.7 Million by 2026



The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is being driven by steady pace of technological advancements, growing awareness about eye care, increasing geriatric population and favorable government initiatives. For instance, laws and regulations of different medical device authorities in Japan as well as the US require fundus imaging cameras to be replaced every four years. This not only maintains instrument performance but also improves treatment and diagnosis. The incorporation of digital technology and artificial intelligence are also some of the factors propelling growth of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras.



Since the cost of glaucoma screening, eye prosthesis and cataract surgery is covered under Medicare, it is also expected to boost the market for fundus cameras. Fundus cameras are used by optometrists, ophthalmologists and other medical professionals. These cameras are available as handheld devices or as tabletops and manufacturers are introducing new high-performance cameras. Many manufacturers are trying to introduce miniature tabletop fundus cameras, which can display live eye images to help alignment using infrared illumination. Manufacturers are also developing affordable and effective designs that include a seamless auto mosaic function, optical red-free filter, compensation lens switch, anterior para position and split aligning focus. This is also expected to drive further market growth of nonmydriatic portable fundus cameras.



North America and Europe are the leading regional markets for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras. In North America, the market growth is being driven by increasing geriatric population, high occurrence of diabetic retinopathy and rapid pace of technological advancements. The launch of sophisticated devices combined with the presence of important companies in this region is another factor leading to growth of fundus camera market. A 2.5% excise duty is levied on all medical devices in North America under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which can be an obstacle in the growth of fundus camera market in this region. Europe is another major market for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras. The high incidence of AMD, and widespread adoption of advanced healthcare technology are some other factors responsible for the increasing use of fundus cameras in Europe. Asia-Pacific and China are poised to record high growth in demand for nonmydriatic fundus cameras due to growing awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure. Increasing medical tourism is also a factor in the growth of the fundus camera market in Asia Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032347/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Ophthalmology Services

US Ophthalmology Procedures Monthly Growth: 2020 Vs 2019

US Glaucoma and Cataract Procedures Growth: March-April 2020

Fundus Camera Sales Hit by the Pandemic, Poised for Strong Revival

As Telehealth Makes Rapid Gains during the Pandemic, Handheld

Nonmydriatic Fundus Camera Emerge as a Vital Tool

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders Present Favorable Outlook

for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras

Key Ophthalmic Disease Statistics

Global Burden of Eye Diseases (In Millions): 2020

Prevalence of Adult Vision Impairment and Age-Related Eye

Diseases in the US

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by

Number of Cases

Portable Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras Emerge as Effective

Screening Tool for Retinal Diseases

Aging Global Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Medical

Conditions Lead to an Increase in Incidence Eye Disorders,

Driving Market Gains

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Growing Diabetic Population and Increasing Risk of Diabetic

Retinopathy to Fuel Need for Ophthalmic Screening Devices,

Benefiting Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender

for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD): A Major Vision Disorder

Presenting Opportunities for Fundus Cameras Market

Global Population with Age-Related Macular Degeneration: 2016-2030

Glaucoma Prevalence and Need for Screening to Fuel Sales of

Nonmydriatic Fundus Cameras

Global Population with Glaucoma: 2016-2030

Handheld Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Effective in Glaucoma

Detection Vs Table-Top Fundus Camera

Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak, Focus on Teleophthalmology Presents

Opportunities for Nonmydriatic Portable Fundus Cameras Market

Non-Ophthalmological Uses of Nonmydriatic Fundus Imaging to

Boost Market

Technological Advancements to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Smartphone-Based Fundus Cameras

Handheld Retinal Imaging Devices Come to the Aid During Pandemic

AI Comes to the Aid for Effective and Faster Screening and

Diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy Using Fundus Imaging

Rising Healthcare Spending and Focus on Quality & Affordable

Care Delivery to Boost Market Prospects

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ophthalmology Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 9: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 13: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 15: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 21: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Ophthalmology

Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic Handheld

Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use -

Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic

Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use -

Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic

Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use -

Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nonmydriatic

Handheld Fundus Cameras by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Ophthalmology Clinics, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________